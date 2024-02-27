A clip showing how a group of ladies who tried dodging the bill has gone viral, leaving many people laughing

A video posted on Twitter shows the women returning to their table after they forgot their keys

Social media users were left in stitches by the ladies antics as they flooded the comments section poking fun at them

A hilarious video exposed a group of women who ran out without paying their bills at a restaurant, which amused the online community.

A Twitter video of women who were caught dodging restaurant bills. Image: @non aesthetic things

Source: Twitter

Ladies tried fleeing from the bill

A video posted by non aesthetic things on Twitter shows the young women returning to the restaurant after they ran away without paying their bill. The ladies forgot their keys, which led to their arrival back. As the video progressed, the women began looking for the keys, and the waitress returned with their bill.

The ladies sat on the chair in disappointment, and the people in the background started calling them out for not paying their bills while others simply laughed at them.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the video below:

Social media users react to the ladies' clip

The video gathered over 30 million views, thousands of likes and many comments. People dragged the women into the comments section, calling them out for their shenanigans.

Dionysus Okechukwu said:

"They’re the types that will say “a man must make 300k a year before he could date me” but you can’t even pay your food bills."

Wolf of X wrote:

"Ahhh, the walk of shame. So satisfying.."

Samsational added:

"Props to the brutha calling them out. Need to do this more often. What’s right is right and what’s wrong is wrong."

Errol Webber commented:

"This was so satisfying!"

Kashaf Javed said:

"People laughing in the background is killing me."

Hilarious video pokes fun at city girls, claiming they dodge the bill on a date

Briefly News previously reported that City girls were getting trashed on social media for apparently having mad skills when it comes to dodging the bill at the end of a date. A funny clip explaining the claim left many in tears of laughter.

Gone are the days when men always fitted the bill as women did not work. Women now work, which means they too can put their hand in their pocket at the end of a date, right?!

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News