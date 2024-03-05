A daughter decided to be playful and show her mother affection, however, her reaction had Mzansi in stitches

The young lady shared the adorable interaction with her mom on her TikTok account

The online community reacted to the clip, with many finding the duo's relationship cute

A mother hilariously reacted to her daughter showing her love. Images: @yurgalmapie_/ TikTok, @yur_gal_mapie/ Instagram

Source: UGC

One loving daughter showed affection to her mother. Her reaction, though, had Mzansi in stitches.

@yurgalmapie_ uploaded the adorable moment on her TikTok account. In the video, she is sitting in the car with her mom. The little girl is in her school uniform while the mother is all dolled up, looking gorgeous.

The young lady's first attempt to show her mom affection was getting closer to her, laying on her shoulder. The mother responded hilariously, telling her to get off her.

The daughter decided on a more radical way, forcing her mom to kiss her. The mother pretended to bite her.

Daughters show love to mom

Watch the cute TikTok clip below:

TikTokkesrs loved the video

The adorable moment was viewed 200k times, with many online users loving the mother-daughter relationship. Some felt envious.

Karabo commented:

"I love this "

nuna06. felt envious:

"Cries in mommy issues. "

@andiswa malgas. wanted more content:

"Please do more videos with mama , I love her so much ❤️."

@Lesego relates:

"My whole family is like this ."

@nomalanga adored:

"I love your bond ."

@Lala☁9 said:

"They never want us to love them ."

@GP hilariously asked:

"Why did you grab her like that for that kiss ."

@Nonkululeko ndaba said their mother shows more affection:

"It’s visa verse with me and my mom."

A daughter thanks her mother for sneaking her in after groove

In another story, Briefly News reported about a daughter who thanked her mom for sneaking her in after groove to avoid her strict dad.

In a TikTok video, a young woman with the handle @tlotloandrews said she's grateful to her mum. In the post, she detailed that her mother would always help her sneak back in after going out as a teen. Many people commented that the woman is lucky to have a supportive mum. Others could relate to her.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News