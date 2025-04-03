A South African digital content creator raised an issue he had with his fellow content creators

The chap was not impressed with a certain niche on social media that he believed was tone deaf

Mzansi was divided on the issue and shared their thoughts on the matter in a thread of over 2K comments

One chap raised an issue about people who do grocery hauls on social media and how tone deaf they were.

A Mzansi gent explained why grocery hauls are problematic. Image: @potentiallymartinking

The digital content creator was unamused by the niche and explained to Mzansi why it was problematic.

Gent shares issue with grocery hauls

A South African chap, raised an issue with digital content creators who film grocery hauls. A grocery haul is a video where creators display the food they've purchased, often highlighting prices and shopping choices.

These types of clips often go viral, especially in South Africa, where food is increasingly becoming a luxury due to the high cost of living. Many people have openly shared their struggles with buying groceries as food prices rise beyond what they can afford.

The 26-year-old man did not think that it was appropriate for Mzansi to participate in that kind of content and said:

“Nothing is wrong if you like or post grocery haul content, but it’s very tone-deaf. I feel like grocery haul content is so weird and out of touch with reality especially if you’re a South African watching this.

“Do you ever think of how our favourite content creators and the people who want to be like them are posting ‘come and see my groceries for the month’ content to an audience of people living in a famine? I’m not even being clever, South Africa is an economic famine. Most people can’t afford the standard of living, let alone fill up a trolley of groceries from ‘that supermarket’.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi divided about grocery hauls

South Africans shared their opposing views on grocery hauls and the Mzansi creators who produce them:

South Africans were shared their opposing views about grocery hauls. Image: @Jacobs Stock Photography Ltd

@Qhawekazi🫧 🎀 commented:

“The content is about their lifestyle, and grocery haul content is part of that. I honestly don't think it's that deep.”

@PDV wondered:

“How relatable is most content?”

@SibongileDiosaMofokengMokhere wrote:

“I watch them while enjoying my rice and tinned fish. I honestly see nothing wrong with the content.”

@user3840441399528 pointed out:

“True, it's giving look at me eat while you suffer.”

@Pearlbourne wrote:

“By that logic, no one should be posting anything about their lives because there’ll always be someone who doesn’t have.”

@Mologadi Legodi commented:

“Valid point, I thank you.”

@Nicole Mdluli 🧚‍♀️ shared:

“People need to consume content that aligns with their own reality. If the content feels unrelatable then you are not the targeted audience for that content.”

@Awande 🎀 highlighted:

“Wait till we realise that the reason grocery prices are skyrocketing is because of these hauls, grace's content. We have made food a luxury, not a basic need.”

@ZimeMsomi said:

“I think we’ve become entirely too sensitive and that’s also an actual crisis.”

