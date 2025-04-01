South Africans expressed the heartbreak of feeling like foreigners in their own country after people from around the world made themselves comfortable

A young Mzansi gent started the conversation on TikTok, where he allowed many more people to share their thoughts

The video trended and generated over 148K views and a thread of 793 from concerned South African citizens

A South African gentleman hopped online to talk about how he is starting to feel like a foreigner in his own country.

South Africans opened up about feeling out of place in their own country. Image: @FG Trade

Source: Getty Images

The young man trended online after sharing his views that resonated with many other South Africans.

Man feels like foreigner in SA

One South African gentleman from Johannesburg shared how he started feeling like a foreigner in his own country. The youngster explained that on Friday, he visited a mall where he felt out of place in every shop he went into:

“I went to four different shops… tell me why in almost every single shop I went into I heard zero English, Zulu, Xhosa, Sesotho, Ndebele, Swati, I didn’t even hear Afrikaans? All I heard was Arabic and German. Like, what’s going on, guys? I feel like a foreigner in my own country.”

Many South Africans resonated with his feelings and shared their thoughts in the comments section of the now-viral post that he captioned:

“South Africans, please tell me I'm not alone. South Africans, they have really found us, and it is not looking pretty at all.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi people feel out of place

South Africans expressed their concerns about foreigners overstaying their welcome in Mzansi:

South Africans spoke openly about the number of foreigners in their country. Image: @Halfpoint Images

Source: Getty Images

@Elsabeth explained:

“South Africa is a nice place for everyone except for us South Africans!”

@Kgomotso M🇿🇦🇿🇦 explained:

“Going to a salon is like going to Nigeria or Zimbabwe, the music, the food, the language.”

@Karabo Jarvis sighed:

“Cape Town is even worse, it’s Lagos and Munich.”

@breezy.mtk said:

“Bro, even foreigners are complaining about foreigners, it’s too much.”

@Lady T wrote:

“Our country is busy marching for Sweet Guluva instead of the state of the economy.”

@ntandoecxo commented:

“Not to promote hate or division, but my concern is the arrogance and the disrespect these people are showing. Xenophobic is what we will be labelled, but maybe just maybe that's our only solution.”

@amanda_mrobo🇿🇦 was concerned:

“I've been going to public clinics, and it’s shocking to see how there are fewer of us and so many others, too many, that aren't taxpayers.”

@southafricangrigamba worried:

“Our country is being invaded, people are sleeping.”

@harvey_donatello cried:

“SA is their early retirement home, while we can’t even afford to buy a one-bedroom apartment. They're buying mansions.”

@mzwandilesangweni masked;

“Can't you see SA is being sold?”

