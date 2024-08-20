A young lady got locked out of her home by her roommate, and she took to social media to show it off

The footage gained massive attraction online, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments

People felt for the hun as they rushed to the comments section to voice out their opinions on the matter

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A student went through the most after her roommate locked her out in a video making rounds on social media.

A student in Polokwane showcased how she got locked out by her roommate in a TikTok video. Image: @vanishxtshxtah

Source: TikTok

Polokwane woman locked out of her res by roommate

The stunner, who goes by the TikiTok handle @vanishxtshxtah, returned to her res room only to be locked out by her roommate.

@vanishxtshxtah said that her roommate locked the door so she could not enter the room and "sleep outside."

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Parents, please pray for your kids cause we are going through this at our residences," she wrote in her TikTok video.

The footage grabbed the attention of many, generating loads of views, likes and comments within a day of its publication.

Watch the video below:

People react to woman's story

South African netizens were not impressed by the woman's roommate's behaviour. They took to the comments section to express their thoughts, and some shared their own experiences.

Tshego_seluta said:

"This is wrong."

Lesego shared:

"Roommate from hell went through the same thing last year."

Okuhlea added:

"Yooo mine once did this to me ebusika late at night mangifona her fone was off kanti she blocked me wuuu ai I’ll never forget."

Tshepang Elizabeth commented:

"My anger issues would land me in jail."

Buttercup wrote:

"I do this all the time & I don't bother to open when she knocks because she's the one who started it with her boyfriend."

Traveller shares harrowing living experience with a roommate in Cape Town

Briefly News previously reported that a young lady startled online users after sharing a horror story about living with her roommate.

In the video posted by @atravelchick, the young lady can be seen walking on one of the beaches in Cape Town. She stated that she planned to spend three months in the mother city, and she had an apartment in Seapoint, where she had been living for almost a month and a half.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News