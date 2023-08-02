A young woman took to social media to share the emotional moment of moving out of her 1 room.

The woman shared how her roommate had kicked her out two years prior to moving into the room that she turned into a cosy home

She reflected on the trials, tribulations and lessons learned as she thanked God for always watching over her

A young South African woman took to social media to share a moving testimony of how she managed to pick herself up and improve her life after being kicked out from her place of residence by a roommate.

A woman opened up about having to fend for herself after being kicked out by her roommate two years ago. Image: @manjomc_nhlarox/TikTok

Woman reflects on a difficult period of being out of her home

@manjomc_nhlarox posted a video showing the one room she has been living in, which features a bedroom and kitchenette setup.

As part of the post, @manjomc_nhlarox revealed that she took the video on the last day in the room.

"I became so emotional when I think two years back; I was once stranded with no place to go after a roommate kicked me out. I remember crying, sitting on the pavement for 2 hours with no plan until my grandmother said find your place, even if it means sleeping on the floor."

The young woman further explained that she would attend her learnership while she slept on the floor.

When her contract ended, she was often late paying her rent for the room in the video.

"This place holds so many memories, but I'll forever thank ppl who once turned their backs on me because God was preparing me for something better," @manjomc_nhlarox indicated that she moving onto greener pastures.

South Africans react to woman's testimony with encouraging messages

Mmmmpour replied:

"All I can say is he’s able mama! If you trust him ekugcineni uzobona ukuthi be ka busy sonke leskhathi congrats."

user8277998672814 responded:

"uNkulunkulu uhlezi enathi bakithi. Our loving God akasoze asilahle."

Mbalie commented:

"Ayikho into engandluli ngomusa nje oka Jehova♥️."

nana said:

"To think I'm starting from scratch as well you are giving me hope❤️."

hlengi❤️ wrote:

"You just made me see ukuthi akukho okunga ndluli it's okay ukulala phansi as long you are happy lapho ukhona❤️you just open my eyes."

@nothando qwabe replied:

"uNkulunkul uyayithatha into engelutho eyenze uthu."

