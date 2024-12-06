Arrive Alive's spokesperson, Advocate JW Jonck, told Briefly Ness that human factors cause accidents in South Africa

JOHANNESBURG — The festive season has already begun with a number of horrific accidents on national roads. Arrive Alive's spokesperson, Advocate Johan Jonck, attributed the accidents to human faults.

Accidents caused by human faults: Arrive Alive

Speaking to Briefly News, Jonck said that not obeying the rules of the road, speeding, drunk driving, reckless overtaking, and driver tiredness are some of the causes of accidents.

Road safety in SA

Jonck also said the government is making an effort to ensure motorists' safety on the roads during the festive season.

“All the parastatals are involved in road safety education. There will be a focus on increased awareness via all media platforms. As Arrive Alive, we will also use our social media platforms to create more road safety awareness,” he said.

He added that the four Es required for safer roads are education, enforcement, engineering and evaluation.

Where does the state fail?

However, he believes that the state is not entirely effective. He added that the state fails to provide 24/7 effective traffic enforcement throughout the year.

“There are too many examples of corruption and people admitting to getting away with paying a bribe. Road users need to know that there are consequences for not obeying the rules of the road.”

N3 accident claims 2 lives

In a recent article, Briefly News reported that an accident involving buses and trucks claimed two lives.

The accident took place on the N3 in Pietermaritzburg, and scores of people were injured. South Africans mourned the accident and slammed truck drivers, accusing them of driving recklessly and causing accidents.

