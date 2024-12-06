Arrive Alive Cautions Motorists To Avoid Accident-Causing Mistakes During Festive Season
- Arrive Alive's spokesperson, Advocate JW Jonck, told Briefly Ness that human factors cause accidents in South Africa
- These included not obeying the rules of the road, speeding, drunk driving, reckless overtaking and driver tiredness
- He urged motorists to be more cautious and obey the rules of the road to reduce accidents during the festive season
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
For seven years, Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered accidents, fires, outbreaks, nature, weather and natural disaster-related incidents at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.
JOHANNESBURG — The festive season has already begun with a number of horrific accidents on national roads. Arrive Alive's spokesperson, Advocate Johan Jonck, attributed the accidents to human faults.
Accidents caused by human faults: Arrive Alive
Speaking to Briefly News, Jonck said that not obeying the rules of the road, speeding, drunk driving, reckless overtaking, and driver tiredness are some of the causes of accidents.
PAY ATTENTION: Standing out in social media world? Easy! "Mastering Storytelling for Social Media" workshop by Briefly News. Join Us Live!
Road safety in SA
Jonck also said the government is making an effort to ensure motorists' safety on the roads during the festive season.
“All the parastatals are involved in road safety education. There will be a focus on increased awareness via all media platforms. As Arrive Alive, we will also use our social media platforms to create more road safety awareness,” he said.
He added that the four Es required for safer roads are education, enforcement, engineering and evaluation.
Where does the state fail?
However, he believes that the state is not entirely effective. He added that the state fails to provide 24/7 effective traffic enforcement throughout the year.
“There are too many examples of corruption and people admitting to getting away with paying a bribe. Road users need to know that there are consequences for not obeying the rules of the road.”
N3 accident claims 2 lives
In a recent article, Briefly News reported that an accident involving buses and trucks claimed two lives.
The accident took place on the N3 in Pietermaritzburg, and scores of people were injured. South Africans mourned the accident and slammed truck drivers, accusing them of driving recklessly and causing accidents.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News Needs Your Opinion! That's your chance to change your favourite news media. Fill in a short questionnaire
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He has a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON. He joined Daily Sun, where he worked for 4 years covering politics, crime, entertainment, current affairs, policy, governance and art. He was also a sub-editor and journalist for Capricorn Post before joining Vutivi Business News in 2020, where he covered small business news policy and governance, analysis and profiles. He joined Briefly News in 2023. Tebogo passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za