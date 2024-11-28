Two people died in a horrific accident on the N2 near Fairbreeze in KwaZulu-Natal recently

The driver and one passenger of one of the cars involved in the crash died, and a passenger escaped with moderate injuries

The accident happened on the day the eThekwini Municipality launched the Festive Season Management Plan campaign

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered accidents, fires, outbreaks, nature, weather and natural disaster-related incidents at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for seven years.

Netizens were horrified by an accident on the N2 which killed two people. Images: IPSS Medical Rescue/ Facebook and dragana991/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

FAIRBREEZE, KWAZULU-NATAL — A small vehicle collided with a truck on the N2 in KwaZulu-Natal, killing two and injuring one person.

N2 accident kills 2

IPSS Medical Rescue personnel responded to reports that a head-on collision between a truck and a bakkie near Fairbreeze occurred on 27 November 2024. When they arrived, they found the horrific accident. The driver and passenger of the bakkie died as a result of the crash. One passenger managed to escape with moderate injuries.

The passengers of the trucks, including the driver, were injured but did not need medical care. The incident happened on the day Municipality Mayor of eThekwini Cyril Xaba launched the Festive Season Management Plan campaign to promote road safety during the festive season. He announced that 500 new metro police officers will be assisting police during the festive season in the communities and on the roads.

SA mournful

South Africans on Facebook were pained by the loss of life. Some said the roads do not drain rainwater fast enough.

Gerrit Conradie said:

"The road surfaces are too flat. The rainwater cannot drain fast enough."

Lungie Luh Luh said:

"So sad. May their souls rest in peace."

Stefan Beukes said:

"I can't understand. Everytime when it rains, there is an accident on the N2 near Fairbreeze."

Lizette Steyn said:

"I'm so gatvol and the speeds these trucks drive at are unacceptable. There are no traffic cops anywhere."

Teri Bennett said:

"Time for barriers between the lanes to avoid head-on collisions."

Mbombela accident claims 2 lives

In a related article, Briefly News reported that an accident in Mbombela in Mpumalanga took two lives.

A Mercedes Benz crashed into a truck, and a video of the incident went viral. Many believed that the Benz was driving too fast, causing the accident.

Source: Briefly News