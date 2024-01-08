Throughout the festive season, over 5,500 drivers faced legal consequences for various violations

The holiday season turned deadly on South African roads, with numerous lives lost in tragic accidents across the nation

The Road Traffic Management Corporation highlighted the additional challenge posed by stormy weather, intensifying the demands on road safety during the holiday season

As the festive season comes to an end, many road users have been arrested due to reckless behaviour. Image: Mario Tama

Source: Getty Images

During the festive season, more than 5,500 motorists found themselves in custody for a range of offences, spanning from drinking and driving to speeding and reckless behaviour.

According to eNCA, Simon Zwane of the Road Traffic Management Corporation noted that the added challenge of stormy weather making the holiday season particularly demanding on road safety.

Zwane mentioned that the festive season has posed its share of challenges.

"This period has proven to be exceptionally challenging, exacerbated by persistent heavy rains across the country."

"Law enforcement has conducted inspections on over 1.2 million vehicles, issuing 300,000 traffic fines for a variety of offences. Additionally, 5,700 motorists have been apprehended for various violations, including driving under the influence, presenting false documents, speeding, negligence, and reckless driving."

Mzansi finds humour in these stats

Tshepz Motsumi stated:

"Release them, they need to go back to work."

Jasmine Graaf noted:

"Tell SA the total amount of bribes received."

Buxx Buti says:

"Is that an achievement?"

Cassy West expressed:

"Should we celebrate this?"

Stan Mda noted:

"They are very quick to arrest South Africans."

The festive season sees a surge in pedestrian fatalities

According to EWN, the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) attributes the elevated road fatalities to gaps in pedestrian safety. This festive season proved fatal on South African roads, witnessing numerous lives lost in tragic accidents nationwide.

In Gauteng, the death toll exceeds 200, with a substantial portion comprising pedestrians.

Tragic N2 Durban crash claims infant, pedestrian, and injured 2

Previously, Briefly News reported that tragedy struck on January 5, as a three-month-old infant lost their life in a devastating car crash on the N2 in Durban. The vehicle carrying the child was part of a northbound head-on collision near the Edwin Sales bridge, evoking profound sorrow among South Africans.

