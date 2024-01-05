Officials intercepted a bus transporting an unspecified number of undocumented immigrants in Limpopo near Mokopane

Undocumented foreigners were caught near Mokopane, bus raid. Image: Katlego Nyoni

Source: Twitter

LIMPOPO - Authorities intercepted a bus carrying an undisclosed number of undocumented immigrants near Mokopane in Limpopo just before noon.

Several individuals were apprehended, and the group had travelled from Musina with Cape Town as their destination.

A video trending on Twitter shows the foreigners being taken in.

Mzansi is furious by this bust

@PhulusoGunyukun says

"These buses must be impounded and taken out with a minimum of 200K for importing undocumented people, make money for fiscus while making the country safe not lose money making arrests, how difficult is that?"

@collen_sambo2 mentions:

"How did it pass the border?"

@LPotoko stated:

"The bus should be impounded, the driver arrested together with the illegal immigrant."

@Sabza200BC expressed:

"The bus must not only be fined but must be confiscated as well. This is a huge National security threat"

@subzerogunner said:

"There is the involvement of cabinet ministers or MPs here."

Tighter Measures Implemented at Beitbridge Border

According to eNCA, over 200 illegal migrants have been thwarted from entering South Africa, emphasising the persistent challenges of illegal immigration and smuggling of goods at the Beitbridge border with Zimbabwe.

Despite these concerns, security measures have been significantly intensified for those returning to South Africa during the holiday season. This week, more than 25,000 people have legally crossed the border post.

Patriotic Alliance Members Send Zimbabwean Man Back in Viral Limpopo Border Video

In other news, Briefly News reported that the Patriotic Alliance members intercepted a Zimbabwean attempting to enter South Africa via the Limpopo River and compelled him to return to Zimbabwe.

The man, carrying a bicycle, faced opposition from PA members, preventing him from entering the country.

At the border, two members of The Patriotic Alliance are shown standing with him, instructing him to turn back. Shortly afterwards, the man is seen walking across the waters with his bicycle on his shoulder. It is speculated that he crossed through less-known points along the border.

