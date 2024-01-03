As the holiday season concludes, the return of travellers from their vacations causes a rise in traffic on Limpopo's N1 South

Limpopo documented 88 road fatalities, underscoring the critical significance of prioritising road safety

Despite some having days of holiday remaining, some travellers have chosen an early start on their return journey

Traffic volumes on the N1 increase as holidaymakers return home after the festive season period. Image: Grafissimo

Source: Getty Images

As the festive break comes to a close, the flow of travellers returning from their holidays has led to an increase in traffic volumes on Limpopo's N1 South. The arrival of the New Year has seen a significant number of citizens making their way back to Gauteng and other provinces.

Unfortunately, during the festive season, Limpopo recorded 88 road fatalities, emphasising the importance of road safety.

On the N1 South in Limpopo, the resurgence of traffic is evident as holidaymakers from Limpopo and other parts of the SADC region journey back to their respective destinations. While some still have a few days of holiday left to enjoy, a portion of travellers has opted for an early start on their return journey.

Speaking to SABC News, Elizabeth Malapile, the Provincial Inspector in Limpopo, anticipates a continued increase in traffic volumes later this week.

"It was calm in the morning, but now there's a noticeable rise. We can anticipate heightened traffic in the afternoon, starting around two o'clock and extending into the evening. As motorists return to their regular routines and workplaces, we can expect a definite increase in traffic flow."

Malapile says that there will be a surge in weekend traffic as individuals journey home before the reopening of schools, work, and businesses.

Netizens send their well wishes to motorists

Mzansi has taken to social media wishing motorists a safe journey back home

Tumy Shai says:

"Be safe guys."

Wirry Gonye says:

"Welcome back home drive safe."

Marius Nel expressed caution:

"Remember don't drink and drive and speed kills."

N3 Toll Concession, be careful as motorists head home

Expressing concern, Thania Dhoogra, the operations manager of N3 Toll Concession (N3TC), noted that the significant increase in severe and fatal road accidents on the N3 Toll Route during this festive season has resulted in profound trauma for the affected families.

Dhoogra attributed the elevated crash rate mainly to driver behaviour.

Gauteng Crime Wardens Equal to Traffic Officers, SA Displeased

In other news, Briefly News reported that Gauteng Crime Prevention Wardens now hold equivalent status to provincial traffic officers, with the authority to make warrantless arrests, as revealed by Premier Panyaza Lesufi.

Professor Anthoni Van Nieuwkerk of Wits School of Governance suggests they could aid crime fighting under proper conditions.

Despite this, South Africans remain sceptical, criticising the wardens for alleged involvement in illicit activities.

