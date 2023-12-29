IPSS Medical Search and Rescue found six bodies in Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal, bringing the Christmas Eve flash flood death toll to 12

A team of 60 members and 12 specially trained dogs conducted rescue operations, uncovering additional bodies

The unfortunate event highlights the vulnerability of communities to natural disasters, emphasising the crucial and continuous need for support in the affected region

The ongoing search and rescue operations in Ladysmith persist as teams work to locate and assist individuals affected by the devastating KZN flash floods. Image: KZN Gov

IPSS Medical Search and Rescue recovered six bodies in Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal, raising the death toll from the Christmas Eve flash floods to 12. The intense rainfall resulted in homes being inundated, infrastructure damaged and vehicles washed away, on Sunday night, 24 December 2023.

The IPSS Medical Search and Rescue, with 60 members and 12 specially trained dogs, carried out rescue operations, discovering the additional bodies.

According to Eyewitness News, this tragic incident highlights the susceptibility of communities to natural disasters, underscoring the urgent and ongoing need for support in the affected region.

The Al-Imdaad Foundation has established a tent camp to provide shelter for those displaced.

According to Abed Karrim, the foundation's inter-government relations manager, the camp is situated at the former caravan park in Ladysmith due to its central location.

"We are actively assisting the families at the caravan park. Since yesterday (Wednesday), we've been distributing blankets, mattresses and hygiene packs. The Ladysmith community has joined forces to provide groceries and aid in cooking. Currently, families are engaged in cleanup efforts, striving to return to a sense of normalcy."

Concerns are rising among citizens regarding missing individuals

Search and rescue operations in Ladysmith continue

The Bells Spruit and Kliprivier overflowed, causing flooding at the local SPCA and caravan park. Emergency Services will stay on high alert due to the forecast of more heavy rains throughout the week.

Ladysmith resident missing after attempting flood rescue

A Ladysmith man who courageously attempted a rescue failed to return from his mission. He is among those reported missing in KwaZulu-Natal following the floods in the area.

Days before Christmas, Ladysmith experienced a jolt from flash floods following severe flood warnings issued by the South African Weather Service.

