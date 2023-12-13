The South African Police Service deployed 10,000 recruits to fight crime during the festive season

The recruits are expected to focus primarily on crimes like kidnapping, robberies, cash-in-transit heists and illegal immigrants entering South Africa

South Africans were doubtful of their deployment and mocked the force, saying that more officers would allegedly be collecting bribes

With eight years of experience, Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News's current affairs journalist, provided insights into the criminal justice system and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.

The SAPS' recruits will focus on GBV, cash-in-transit heists and violent crimes. Images: South African Police Service

Source: Facebook

The South African Police Service has ramped up its efforts to fight crime during the festive season by deploying its 10,000 recruits nationwide. The rollout will take three days to complete as they are expected to combat violent crimes, including kidnappings and robberies. South Africans joked that more officers meant more law enforcement officers to bribe.

Police deploy recruits nationwide

SABC News said the official deployment occurred in Paarl, Western Cape. SAPS National spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe revealed that the recruits are expected to tackle violent crimes, which include kidnappings and robberies. She also added that they will be focusing on cash-in-transit heists and gender-based violence, among others.

Mathe also revealed that the SAPS will intensify its presence along the borders to ensure that illegal immigrants are arrested. This also prevents illicit goods from entering or leaving the country.

Netizens mock recruits

South Africans on Facebook lacked confidence that this deployment would significantly impact crime-fighting efforts.

Katleho James said:

“In a country that consists of nine provinces, I wonder how any police will be deployed per province, city, and town.”

Tony Molfi Makgopa joked:

“More officers equals more cooldrink.”

Thabang Mabena did not think the numbers were enough.

“We need at least 500,000 new officers.”

Sam Yanke exclaimed:

“In South Africa, you can deploy over a million officers, and nothing will change. They will just join other criminals called police officers. The only thing they know is to visit drug lords for bribes.”

Thubelihle ka Mntimande Ngwenya observed:

“It’s futile. With the existing policy and tactics, it’s like adding a hundred zeroes and still getting zero.”

Gawie Olivier chipped in:

“Criminals looking after criminals. What a country.”

