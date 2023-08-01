Police Bheki Cele vowed to mobilise specialised units to tackle illegal mining in the Riverlea area

This comes as frustrated residents took to the streets to protest a turf war that ended one local's life

The community has called for the SADNF to be deployed and adopt a shoot-to-kill approach

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele has promised to restore law and order in Riverlea, Johannesburg, following a deadly gunfight between rival illegal mining gangs.

Police minister Bheki Cele has promised to deploy specialised units to Riverlea, Johannesburg, to combat illegal mining. Image: Frennie Shivambu/Getty Images & @TheTruthPanther/Twitter

Bheki promises to deploy specialised units after deadly zama zama turf war

Cele has vowed to mobilise all the police's resources and specialised units to tackle the scourge of zama zama in the area.

This came as residents took to the streets to voice their anger and frustration on Monday, 31 July, after a resident was killed in the crossfire of a shootout between the warring zama zamas on Saturday, 29 July, The Citizen reported.

Four other illegal miners were gunned down, bringing the death toll of the turf war to five.

protesting Riverlea resident call for deployment of SANDF

While Cele has promised police intervention, EWN reported that residents don't have faith in the police to contain the situation in Riverlea.

The community has called for the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) to be deployed and adopt a shoot-to-kill approach.

Angry residents have also called for the removal of the Zamaphilo informal settlement, which is allegedly ground zero for illegal mining activities.

South Africans weigh in on Bheki Cele's promises

Below are some comments:

@fotomanafrica said:

"Yes, he also said something like that in Krugersdorp."

@mthethwa_marcus asked:

"How is he going to thwart them when he was the one who created their platform to even thrive in that environment?"

@WmJRossHoefling questioned:

"Like what? The establishment of a SAPS Mining Unit once the budget permits?"

@Prithi369 criticised:

"And yet another promise..."

At least 5 people gunned down in gunfight as rival Zama Zama gangs clash over territory in Riverlea

In a related story, Briefly News reported that Riverlea residents described the area as a warzone after fierce fighting broke out between rival illegal mining gangs on the outskirts of Johannesburg.

Gauteng police discovered the bodies of five people in the aftermath of the gunfight on Sunday, 30 July.

The authorities believe that the fighting broke out on Saturday evening, 29 July, resulting from a clash over territory.

