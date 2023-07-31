A gunfight between rival illegal mining gangs in Riverlea has resulted in the death of five people

Gauteng police claim that the fight was a result of a clash over territory between the gangs

Police officers have been ployed to the area to monitor the situation and restore peace

JOHANNESBURG - Riverlea residents described the area as a warzone after fierce fighting broke out between rival illegal mining gangs on the outskirts of Johannesburg.

A shootout between rival zama zama gangs has resulted in the death of five people. Image: Stock image & Tyler Stableford

Gauteng police discovered the bodies of five people in the aftermath of the gunfight on Sunday, 30 July.

The authorities believe that the fighting broke out on Saturday evening, 29 July, resulting from a clash over territory.

The Riverlea area is adjacent to Zamimpilo informal settlement, which is a hotspot for illegal mining activities, News 24 reported.

Riverlea residents allege that 20 people were shot

According to Democratic Alliance (DA) MP James Lorimer, Riverlea residents reported that far more than five people were shot, estimating that the number could be as his as 20.

The resident also claimed that the fighting spilled into the suburban area, with armed men roaming the streets with automatic weapons.

According to TimesLIVE, one resident reportedly treated a seriously wounded man and woman outside their house while waiting on the ambulance.

Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said officers were deployed from the tactical response team and public order policing to monitor the area.

South Africans weigh in on the Riverlea zama zama gunfight

Below are some comments:

@ThibosAfrika claimed:

"Bullets were flying last night."

@leboo_m_ added:

"Bullets were flying for over 30 minutes in Riverlea last night, absolutely terrifying for the community. I even saw the people who were shooting in a group running towards High Gate."

@mashoodoZ said:

"That Zamimpilo skwatakamp is a problem..."

@OMosiane demanded:

"It's about time our law enforcement agencies up their game against these thugs. This is way out of hand."

