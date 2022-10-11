The Hawks have arrested 20 suspected illegal miners in the North West mine shaft on Monday, 10 October

15 AK 47 rifles, six hunting rifles, two shotguns and one R5 rifle, ammunition, explosives, and money were seized

They face several charges, including conspiracy to commit robbery and contravention of the Immigration Act

STILFONTEIN - Law enforcement officials are cracking down on illegal mining activities. On Monday, 10 October, 20 suspects who were “caught red-handed” were arrested by the hawks at a mine shaft in the North West.

The Hawks have arrested 20 suspected illegal miners in the North West.



During the raid, 15 AK 47 rifles, six hunting rifles, two shotguns and one R5 rifle, ammunition, explosives, and money were seized. Hawks Spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said the operation is ongoing.

Before the raid, weeks of surveillance into the alleged illegal mining activities ensued. Mogale said the possibility of more arrests and seizures could not be ruled out, according to TimesLIVE.

The Hawks spokesperson said 80 suspects were napped in the same area last year. She said the Hawks are working with the Department of Home Affairs to ascertain the citizenship of the suspected Zama zamas.

During an interview with SABC News, Mogale said:

“We suspect that these firearms are used for protection of turf and as well as the inner clashes between the various groups of Zama zamas.”

She said the Hawks also plan on finding the higher-ups and targeting them as individuals or part of a syndicate. Mogale said during the investigations, officials will determine where the illegally mined gold is being transported to.

The spokesperson added that she is confident that the suspects will be successfully prosecuted as they were “caught red-handed.” Mogale said the suspects are expected to appear in the Stilfontein magistrate’s court on Wednesday, 12 October.

The suspects face charges of conspiracy to commit robbery, possession of prohibited firearms, possession of ammunition and contravention of the Immigration Act.

Citizens shook following arrest:

@zito142 said:

“How did they manage to smuggle so Many AK47s into the Country?”

@EmmjayDblessed posted:

“These illegal miners are also syndicates of cash-in-transit robberies as well. They are directly and indirectly responsible for so many bullion van robberies in the country considering the kind of weapons they store here. Believe it!”

@nocturnal_views added:

“As to how this government is okay with people smuggling in such weapons and not even seeing a security threat is something that I just can’t wrap my head around.”

