“Prophet” Shepherd Bushiri’s co-accused appeared in the Pretoria magistrate’s court on Tuesday, 4 October

Two more people were added to the list of accused and face charges of fraud, theft, and money laundering

A defence lawyer representing some of the co-accused argued the additional arrests were “a smoke screen”

PRETORIA - Two more accused implicated in the self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri saga appeared in the Pretoria magistrate’s court on Tuesday, 4 October. The court granted that state a final postponement until next January.

Two more co-accused in the Bushiri saga appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate's court. Image: Wikus De Wet & stock image

Source: Getty Images

The matter could be struck off the court roll if the investigations are not completed by the specified time.

Bushiri, his wife Mary, and their co-accused face fraud, theft, and money laundering charges. They allegedly scammed investors of about R102 million.

Willard Mudolo, Zethu Mudolo, Landiwe Ntlokwana, Namalarvasagie Reddy, and Sateesh Isseri appeared in court. The investment scheme was allegedly done through a Mudolos-owned company in which Reddy is a director and Isseri is a COO.

Reddy and Isseri were arrested on Thursday, 15 September, and their bail was set at R25 000 each. However, according to TimesLIVE, the defence lawyer representing the Mudolos argued the arrest of the two additional accused was “a smoke screen.”

Bushiri and Mary were not present in the courtroom after fleeing to Malawi when they were granted bail in November 2020. News24 reported that the Bushiris are facing an extradition hearing to have them brought back to South Africa.

Citizens unimpressed with the case:

@Rambuda_Manu said:

“SA is the place to be. You come here commit fraud and run away to your country, your case of fraud gets struck in the roll after some time of running away. People who drafted our Constitution knew they’ll default one day. So, the Constitution will protect them.”

@Richard95745333 commented:

“Bushiri will sleep well tonight.”

@Wa_Mavu added:

“So, they arrested Him without evidence? Or what’s going on? It’s been three years now, why are they still talking about investigations?”

Bushiri extradition: Justice Minister Ronald Lamola says the department is awaiting a Malawian court decision

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola said the extradition process of Shepherd Bushiri is underway.

The minister briefed the media on the court process and said the department is awaiting a decision from a Malawian court. Bushiri and his wife, Mary, were arrested in 2020 in connection with fraud and money laundering amounting to over R100 million.

According to SABC News, the pair fled to Malawi a month after their initial arrest, just days after they were granted bail at the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court.

