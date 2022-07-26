Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola said prophet Shepherd Bushiri's extradition process is underway

JOHANNESBURG - Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola said the extradition process of self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri is underway. The minister briefed the media on the court process and said the department is awaiting a decision from a Malawian court.

The Justice Department says the Bushiris' extradition process is underway in Malawi. Image: Emmanuel Croset/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Bushiri and his wife, Mary, were arrested in 2020 in connection with fraud and money laundering amounting to over R100 million. According to SABC News, the pair fled to Malawi a month after their initial arrest, just days after they were granted bail at the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court.

Lamola said Bushiri’s official name is Shipililu Gama. He said that the matter is being ventilated in Malawi courts, and the department is awaiting the outcomes. The minister said the documents regarding the matter, are all in order. Lamola added that there is cooperation between South Africa and Malawi.

South Africa’s National Prosecuting Authority asked the Malawian courts to consider the extradition matter on the basis that it would be impractical and costly to have the witnesses travel to Malawi.

According to the Daily Maverick, the NPA also argued that it would be traumatic for the victims to testify without their relatives and psychological counsellors’ support.

South Africans react to Shepherd Bushiri’s extradition process:

@Umalumewabantu said:

“Wait... Shepherd Bushiri has a new name, Gama?”

@ThulaniSundu commented:

“How much money is being wasted on this witch hunt?”

@GloriaKhuzwayo wrote:

“How can you allow people to leave the country and then go to such length. Bushiri was taken to Malawi by his President who arranged.”

@TheEazyEd added:

“The same Bushiri who donated money to the Malawi immigration department and the police? They can forget about that one.”

Investigations are underway to uncover Home Affairs officials implicated in Bushiri residency saga

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported investigations are underway to uncover officials from Home Affairs who were involved in issuing permanent residency permits to Shepherd Bushiri and his family. Minister of Home Affairs Dr Aaron Motsoaledi said the investigations are being conducted to finalise disciplinary hearings for those involved.

Chief Director for Permitting Ronney Marhule was dismissed for recommending that the Bushiri family be granted permanent residence permits by the Department of Home Affairs. He was found guilty of gross dishonesty, gross negligence and non-compliance with the Immigration Act.

