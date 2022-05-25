Herman Mashaba, the ActionSA leader is not happy that the Home Affairs official who gave Shepherd Bushiri and his wife SA residency was only fired

Mashaba believes that recently fired Ronny Marhule should be charged with a serious criminal offence

Some South Africans believe is wasting his time because Marhule is a member of the African National Congress

JOHANNESBURG - ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has weighed in on the arrest of Ronny Marhule, a senior Home Affairs Official who has been fired for granting the Bushiris permanent residency.

Mashaba who has been very vocal about his stance on illegal immigration in South Africa says merely axing Marhule is not enough.

Herman Mashaba wants Ronny Marhule to face treason charges for granting the Bushiris permanent residency. Image: Sharon Seretlo

Source: Getty Images

In a Twitter post, the former Joburg mayor stated that Marhule should have been charged with treason, in addition to losing his job. Mashaba also showed his support for Home Affairs Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi in his post.

The post reads:

"#SupportForMotsoaledi. Minister, dismissal is not good enough. This official must be charged with Treason."

Mashaba has previously criticised the courts for granting self-proclaimed Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary bail which allowed the couple to flee to Malawi, their home country, according to SowetanLIVE.

“We are suffering from your own government's failure to secure our borders and deal with illegal immigration,” said Mashaba.

Mashaba also issued another post that questioned what the South African government is doing to get fugitives such as the Bushiris and the Guptas extradited to South Africa to face the mountains of criminal charges against them.

South Africans weigh in on Herman Mashaba's post

Some South Africans agree with the ActionSA leader, while others that Marhule will not be charged because he is a prominent member of the African National Congress.

Here are some comments:

@BlackDawg74 said:

"I agree 100% that there have to be serious consequences for such acts. Our documents have been severely compromised. Internationally we are not trusted now."

@Ghaza_Pirates said:

"He is an ANC comrade in good standing. Save your breath."

@HlongaRaVangeli said:

"This country has been betrayed by those who were supposed to protect it at DHA. At some point, we may need to cleanse our population register as we have fake and duplicate IDs linked to one ID number. A huge risk for elections, crime, etc."

@SaaymanBarry said:

"He is an SACP ANC deployee that most probably executed ANC instructions and my fear is that he will shortly be promoted to Ambassador à la Minister Bruce Koloane as a reward for his silence."

@Sivdan2 said:

"ANC cadre who's likely to be deployed to a similar high ranking position in another government or SOE."

@RSANATIVE1 said:

"All those who received permanent residency and Citizenship must have them revoked and they must reapply. Simple."

Investigations are underway to uncover Home Affairs officials implicated in Bushiri residency saga

Briefly News previously reported that Investigations are underway to uncover officials from Home Affairs who were involved in issuing permanent residency permits to Shepherd Bushiri and his family. Minister of Home Affairs Dr Aaron Motsoaledi said the investigations are being conducted to finalise disciplinary hearings for those involved.

The Chief Director for Permitting Ronney Marhule was dismissed for recommending that the Bushiri family be granted permanent residence permits by the Department of Home Affairs. He was found guilty of gross dishonesty, gross negligence and non-compliance with the Immigration Act.

The minister said the matter involving senior members has been finalised. Motsoaledi said four other junior people who were involved in the Bushiri matter are still going through the process. According to SABC News, the Hawks is dealing with some of the matters relating to the Bushiri family.

Source: Briefly News