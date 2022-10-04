Former Finance Minister Tito Mboweni’s bank account was allegedly hacked on Saturday, 1 October

The social media-inclined politician shared that the matter was resolved swiftly, and R19 000 was recovered

Many were taken aback by the speed that his money was recovered, saying it was due to his status

JOHANNESBURG - Former Finance Minister Tito Mboweni swiftly recovered the R19 000 that was allegedly stolen from his bank account on Saturday, 1 October. The large sum of money was taken from his cheque account after it was allegedly hacked.

Former Finance Minister Tito Mboweni was a victim of a cyber crime. Image: Stock image & Waldo Swiegers

Source: Getty Images

Mboweni said he received updates informing him that transactions in his account were occurring without his knowledge. His account was allegedly hacked at about 7pm.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, the former politician said the bank’s fraud squad was investigating the matter and did not feel the need to involve the police.

Taking to social media, Mboweni provided an update to his followers, saying:

“Standard Bank sorted that problem. No money lost. I am good. But these criminals!! Extraordinary.”

Many netizens were taken aback by the speed that his money was recovered, with some noting that ordinary citizens are not helped as quickly.

Here’s what social media users had to say:

https://twitter.com/TshokiB/status/1576962018808328193

@antonychiwara1 said:

“Was worried. Wondered how you will afford pilchard fish and garlic.”

@RobertShivambu commented:

“You must be thankful that you are a person of influence or politically exposed. If it was an ordinary person they would not have moved an inch to resolve the matter. They would have asked for ridiculous things from the client, including “write us an email detailing what happened”.”

@Danwes159 wrote:

“The big question remains will they sort it out so quickly for the normal person in the street obviously not and they are the ones that needed it most.”

@560_EC posted:

“Pensioners in my hometown have started queuing for their peanuts from the 1st till next week but your issue was resolved in just hours WOW you’re just one in a million.”

