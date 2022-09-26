Tito Mboweni is all about owning who he is, and that is precisely why he drew attention to the new Crocs that he bought

Posting a picture of himself proudly wearing his new grey Crocs, Tito wanted to know what his people think

Some were horrified that he had bought a pair of Crocs, while others wondered why he hadn’t done it sooner

Former Finance Minister Tito Mboweni handles social media like a pro. Knowing some people would hate on his new Crocs, Tito did them a favour and drew attention to them without the haters having to do any work.

Tito Mboweni is loving his new Crocs, and he does not care what anyone thinks. Image: Twitter / Tito Mboweni

Tito jumped on social media when he went into retirement and has become a Mzansi favourite. Be it questionable dishes or odd clothing choices, Tito takes every comment with a big pinch of salt.

Taking to his Twitter page, Tito called on his follower to let him know what they think of his “new comfortable shoes.”

Tito got himself a pair of grey Crocs, and he loves them!

“Why are you tweeps not saying anything about my new comfortable shoes! You are factionalised!”

The people of Mzansi let Tito know how they feel about his Crocs

Baba Tito is a laugh. While some could not believe he joined the Crocs faction, others were loving the fact that he is rocking them with pride. There are a lot of Crocs lovers out there because comfort is everything!

Take a look at the mixed opinions:

@VusiSambo said:

“Those are dope, Mr Mboweni. You are now officially a king of swag & a fashion connoisseur.

“Although Psychology says grey is dull, & is a colour of depression & loss, I am still gonna let this one slide”

@jayem90210 said:

“Hayi Hayi Hayi ☀️ Will you wash those daily from all the heat❓”

@Tafmas1 said:

“I pity you Sir for only discovering these "comfortable shoes" almost 20 years late, but, it's better late than never, hey? I had exactly the same crocs, colour and all, back then !”

@RealMrumaDrive said:

“Because you look like Tokolosh.”

@_deju said:

@Vutlhari157 said:

Source: Briefly News