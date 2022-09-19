Former finance minister Tito Mboweni was at it again in the kitchen, but this time, Mzansi respected the final result of his beef stew

Tito Mboweni tried shaking things up by putting away his infamous pilchards and instead tried to do something different

The process was still criticized due to the heavy-handed use of garlic, but the outcome was surprisingly approved of

Tito Mboweni finally decided to put away his infamous garlic-soaked pilchards and decided to do something different. The former minister showed off his beef stew dish, which was surprisingly well-received by Mzansi.

Former finance minister Tito Mboweni decided to shake things up on the TL and shared his beef stew, which peeps appreciated. Images: @tito_mboweni/ Twitter

Source: UGC

The country's former money man went on Twitter to share his creation, as he usually does. This time, things were different, and the caption pointed towards what direction he was heading in with the dish:

"Today, I decided to do things My Way. Beef stew ala Mbowana."

The process of the meal was heckled by South Africans because of the usual odd cooking practices. Large pieces of garlic ad thick cuts of tomato were clearly visible and were the main complaint for most tweeps.

The final outcome was quite surprising. Tito presented his dish to the masses, and this time, it wasn't hilariously roasted, many South Africans gave him props for the improvement. Some, however, couldn't help poke innocent and funny jabs at the meal. See the comments below:

@MontecarlloV said:

"Atleast you have electricity to cook, the rest of us can just watch your ill cooked dish in the dark."

@BokoLubby asked:

"No veggies?"

@tsepang04 mentioned:

"You have improved your cooking skills."

@ItuStrong shared:

"Good, keep skipping the prep part cause this doesn't look bad."

@kamogelo_Tim posted:

@Vaccinations13 shared:

"Well done Mr minister keep it up you have well improved."

@MaitemogeloB commented:

"Though the rice is sitting inside oil but you are coming."

@TeeeCee said:

"I'm seeing a little improvement now I'd like for you to chop your veggies much smaller. Also, stop eating so late "

@SkidoChurch mentioned:

"Much better this time."

Tito Mboweni changes things up, has tomato soup for dinner: Mzansi peeps convinced midnight snacks followed

In another story, Briefly News previously reported that South Africa’s former finance minister Tito Mboweni has been cutting back on the big meals lately, and the people of Mzansi are now convinced that he is either dating someone or eating in secrete, lol.

To the people of Mzansi, if the meal does not have meat or some sort of heavy starch/carb, it ain’t a meal. This tomato soup was not fooling anyone.

