Tito Mboweni has got the people of Mzansi hooked on what he eats, but tomato soup for dinner, they were having none of it

Sharing a picture of the lush bowl of soup to his Twitter page, Tito claims he was having “a change of diet”

Many people took to the comment section to let Tito know that that do not believe this is all that he ate

South Africa’s former finance minister Tito Mboweni has been cutting back on the big meals lately and the people of Mzansi are now convinced that he is either dating someone or eating in secrete, lol.

Tito Mboweni's light dinner got the people of Mzansi talking as they did not believe it. Image: Twitter / Tito Mboweni

Source: Twitter

To the people of Mzansi, if the meal does not have meat or some sort of heavy starch/carb, it ain’t a meal. This tomato soup was not fooling anyone.

Tito took to his Twitter page with a snap of the elegantly platted bowl of tomato soup. Our guy was clearly eating out as we have seen enough snaps of his food to know this wasn’t his home.

“Change of diet. Tomato soup for an early dinner.”

Mzansi peeps call Tito out on his soup dinner, they don’t believe it

The people of Mzansi were not falling for this for even a second. While some are pleased to see him eating well prepared food, they knew this was not enough for old Tito and were waiting for snaps of the meal he cooked later. The only other explanation for this, according to the people, is that Tito’s got himself a bae.

Take a look at some of the hilarious comments:

@ArchbishopThabo said:

“Looks delicious Govenor, enjoy. But what are the shiny straps that look like ‘doringdrad’, Governor?”

@VusiSambo said:

“Your pallet is getting more refined & sophisticated, Mr Mboweni.

“Michelin Star, fine-dining main courses like this soup aren’t for starch-stuffed peasants. Top it with a drizzle of truffle next time, & thank me later.”

@Nozipps said:

“You are dating someone aren't you?”

@UnaMbo1 said:

“Kuyayifanela you’ll be cooking by 1am ♀️”

@ZQoyise said:

@Bruh_Les said:

Source: Briefly News