Two old ladies got caught while attempting to steal a phone from a man in Durban Mall, which shocked many South Africans

Crime is no stranger to the folks of Mzansi, who experience muggings and other similar crimes on a daily basis

Mzansi peeps were shocked by the fact that old women would do such a thing and commented about how bad crime, in general, is in the country

South Africans are no strangers to crime but are sometimes surprised by the people who do it. This is the case with two old ladies who were caught attempting to steal a phone from a man in Durban Mall.

Two grannies got busted in an attempt to steal a phone from a man in Durban Mall, and the event shocked South Africans. Images: @VehicleTrackerz/ Twitter

The popular crime watch social media account shared the clip on Twitter, where many stunned folks shared their thoughts about the incident.

South Africans are no strangers to the many crimes that occur in their neighbourhoods. According to the Daily Maverick, violent crimes have gone up on the rise in the country. While this incident isn't too violent, the statistics highlight the state of personal security in the nation.

The video shows the old ladies huddling close to the unaware man. One of them successfully swipes the phone from his pocket, but the man is too quick to think and confronts the two women for what they attempted to do.

Peeps had a lot to say about the whole ordeal, with many discussing how such old women could commit such an act. See the responses below:

"Even old people are snatching phones ku nzima."

"If it was a man he would be arrested rn."

"They look old for this "

"If this was a man, he was never going to see the light of another day."

"Gone are the days when criminals could be easily identified."

"That was fast..."

"And I also buy pizza from here after work or campus now you’ll make me think twice"

