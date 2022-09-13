A hilarious gogo shared how fresh and full of life she is when she stops drinking, and peeps related to it heavily

Guzzling down litres of alcohol is a well-documented pass time in South Africa, where bars and taverns are filled to the brim on the weekend

South Africans loved the energy and words of the sweet granny, which inspired many to share how they felt about the topic

A night out with the gents and being surrounded by litres of alcohol is quite the popular South African pastime, but a granny says otherwise. The gogo shared that she feels fresh and full of life when she stops drinking.

A granny shared how she felt full of life when she didn't drink alcohol which resonated deeply with South Africans. Images: zumamazwi/ TikTok

Source: UGC

A strong drink is no stranger to a bulk of South Africans, and this TikTok video posted by zumamazwi shows that many peeps have a somewhat toxic relationship with the substance.

The clip itself is short and funny. The sweet old lady details how she feels when she's sober and when she is drunk, stating that she just feels so much better than how she feels when she drinks.

According to the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC), alcohol consumption is off the charts, with 43% of men in the nation drinking and one in five women partaking in it.

Mzansi peeps related heavily to what the sweet old woman had to say and shared their own take on the topic. See the responses below:

phumlani ntetha said:

"Later that day wayesephuzile usisi"

khosevilovilakazi commented:

"Ngase ngiba fresh nje"

athenkosi176 mentioned:

"What you can learn from this is that, when you drink you dont talk alone, when sober you see things"

Khosi Sikonela shared:

"She is my spirit animal."

Sam_Vezi posted:

"This is my uncle "

mzolsea21 commented:

"No lies detected "

Cnande said:

"yhooo I know the feeling mtase "

Thandoh mentioned:

"Exactly wena girl "

Picture of father and daughter sitting in the mall to use the free Wi-Fi to do school work breaks many hearts

In another story, Briefly News previously reported on a picture showing a father and daughter sitting in the middle of the mall doing homework so they could use the free Wi-Fi, reminding people that life is not the same for everyone.

While having running water, flushing toilets and uncapped internet seems like a given to many, there are a lot of people who dream of a day where they come home to such luxuries.

