A mother put her daughter into place when she decided not to answer her phone calls and she was shook

Twitter user @badgallihle shared a screenshot showing the message her momma dropped after she missed her call

People love that the mom casually let her daughter know that her stance must be carried through even when money is needed, lol

Parents are getting tech savvy and one momma was not afraid to use her newfound powers, lol. Her daughter decided not to answer her calls so the feisty momma dropped her a WhatsApp letting her know where she stands. Her spiciness had people busting.

Everyone knows that parents can be a tad overbearing, especially moms. However, when your momma has control over your finances, best believe you better answer that call.

Twitter user @badgallihle shared a screenshot of a message that her mother sent her after she missed her call. Mom made it clear that if she is not going to answer then she shouldn’t come running when she needs help. Ma was not playing.

“I can’t stop thinking about this ”

The people of Mzansi live for the mother’s spicy energy

Seeing the sass this mother slapped her daughter with left many laughing. Sis knew what she was doing when she isn’t answering that call and mom found peace in her power, lol. This momma gained mad respect.

Take a look at some of the impressed comments:

@Thuli_Sthuli said:

“Sometimes I wish my mom was "new school" and had WhatsApp cos I'd be screenshotting every day. The woman can really throw jabs I just laugh at her cos ugugile.”

@matshediso419 said:

“That's why when my daughter lost her phone I was not bothered cause most of the time she doesn't take my calls.”

@superlative_joy said:

“Bathong O dumedise Mama. Tell her some randoms on Twitter love her to bits❤”

@NomsaMqhitsane said:

“Sisi knows her worth”

@MbalzzMafu said:

