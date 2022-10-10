A mom unknowingly used her daughter's body mist on her son's dreadlocks in a hilarious video that has South Africans cackling

The clip itself has mesmerising chaotic energy that includes a bevvy of side-splitting individuals

Folks across the country loved the rib-tickling footage, while many also commented on the dialogue being used

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A mom unknowingly used her daughter's body mist on her son's dreadlocks in a hilarious online clip. South Africans nationwide loved the all-over-the-place vibe they depicted.

An innocent mother unknowingly used her daughter's body mist on her son's dreadlocks in a clip Mzansi adored. Images: @lebzifyunasty/ Twitter

Source: Twitter

@lebzifyunasty shared the clip in a Twitter post that drew netizens like bees drawn to honey. The honey, in this instance, is the antics of the family, which peeps adored because it also includes the exuberant daughter's commentary.

The main aspect of the story actually starts with the daughter. She has her make-up on and talks about how she looks. It's quite obvious that she's impressed by herself.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The clip, which was also posted on TikTok by the user mmabde_rockstar, continues the zaniness until the daughter shows her mom that she's using the wrong product, resulting in even more hilarity.

Peeps across Mzansi adored the lively energy everyone displayed and pointed out how funny the words they used were. See the comments below:

@Tumi1410 posted:

@Debutanteokay said:

"It's Ma B grabbing that bottle and continuing to spray his head "

@Makhambakuse commented:

"I am pure Xhosa but I can honestly tell u, this is hilarious I translated the 'gwiragalang' to 'kwenzeka ntoni' "

@WandileV_ shared:

@nicholassinxezi mentioned:

"Yo I need my household to be this chaotic "

@theonlyKhulekan stated:

"How does this kid look 13 and then turn 15 in the same video "

@mabasa40 posted:

@Boncle_M said:

" No but the way she's going in and spraying is hilarious."

Single mom-of-two thrives as panel beater & spray painter and uses business to support her children & family

In another story, Briefly News previously reported that a single mother residing in Durban works hard to put food on the table and has her own business, thriving as a panel beater and spray painter.

Nokuthula Shoba specialises in spray painting, panel beating, rims restoration, headlamps restoration, rust removal, and bumper repairs.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News