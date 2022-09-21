One lucky lady got a whole iPhone 13 Pro Max from her boyfriend and decided to share the new on social media

TikTok user Marcia Lefeta shared a clip of her unboxing the phone along with a saucy snap of her and bae

Fellow females wanted to know where sis managed to find a man like this as they are clearly looking in the wrong place

Showing off your dedicated and caring man on social media will have people feeling some type of way. One woman shared that her man got her an iPhone 13 Pro Max and it got peeps talking.

TikTok user Marcia Lefeta got an iPhone 13 Pro Max from her man and women were jealous. Image: TikTok / Marcia Lefeta

New cell phones come out quicker than we can get used to the old one. An iPhone 13 Pro Max costs around R30k, so… sis must have been blessed with a baller.

TikTok user Marcia Lefeta shared a clip of her unboxing her new phone that she got from bae. She snuck a cute selfie of them in there, making the clip that much more tantalising.

Women cry for a man who will spoil them like this

Many women took to the comment section riddled with jealousy. A R30k phone is a nice gift, a very nice gift. Some women have to fight for their men to pay for dinner let alone a boujee phone just because he loves you. Shame, ladies got the feels.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@Basetsana Dintle said:

“The pressure is getting worseeeeer ”

@Rachael said:

“I want your boyfriend mina ke Congratulations man”

@Pitso said:

“Guys where do you get this kind of Boyfriends❓️”

@selesojustinah@gmail.com said:

“Whatever you said in your prayers Amen to that.”

@pushy213 said:

“I am convinced that I am in the wrong world”

Man spoils bae with luxuries for 1 monthiversary, private flight and all: Mzansi has savage reaction

In related news, Briefly News reported that when you think of a private flight date for an anniversary, you think a year at least, right? While one man thought one month was reason enough to break out the big guns and SA was having none of it.

The honeymoon phase of dating is pure bliss. Everything is perfect and you are so in love that it feels like a fairy tale, but a private plane and boujee gifts are just next level.

Twitter user @sammy_saucee took to social media to share a few snaps of what he did for his girl in celebration of their one month. Our guy got a small private plane and took his woman for a flip.

Source: Briefly News