President Cyril Ramaphosa wrote to political parties informing them of his choice for the Judicial Service Commission (JSC)

Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi who has been practising law since 2010 has been named as the president’s choice

Ramaphosa gave political party leaders five days to respond to his letter as recommended in the constitution

PRETORIA - President Cyril Ramaphosa wants Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi to serve on the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

President Cyril Ramaphosa has selected Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi to be on the JSC. Image: Phill Magakoe & Felix Dlangamandla

Source: Getty Images

He has written to political parties about his intention to appoint Ngcukaitobi.

The president plans to replace Doris Tshepe with Ngcukaitobi following her appointment as a competition commissioner, which she assumed last year, according to TimesLIVE.

The advocate has been practising since 2010 and was conferred senior counsel status in 2020.

Ramaphosa gave political party leaders five days to respond to his letter.

The constitution provides for establishing the JSC comprising four people designated by the president after consulting the leaders of all the parties in the National Assembly, HeraldLIVE reported.

Mzansi reacts to the appointment:

@Nemesis2truth said:

“I’m happy with this appointment if it comes true.”

@King_Nsele commented:

“Motion supported. He’s definitely one of the best legal minds in the country, devoid of the emotional subjectivism that consumes most of our legal practitioners.”

@mwanda_zimasa added:

“Congratulations young man. You are such a brilliant advocate. Keep up the good work. Hope all goes well.”

