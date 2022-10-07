A food processing company is desperate to recover its stock after gunmen raided its warehouse

Willowton group said it would give out R100 000 for any information that leads to the successful arrest of the gunmen involved in the cooking oil heist

Police and the companies security partners have recovered one truck and are on the hunt for the rest

JOHANNESBURG - Willowton group have offered a R 100 000 reward for the successful arrest of gunmen who raided their warehouse for cooking oil.

A group of armed robbers engaged in a cooking oil heist that resulted in the theft of a substantial amount of the product on Wednesday, 5 October. The burglars filled three trucks with 2-litre containers of Sunfoil sunflower oil, according to the Willowton Group.

The food processing company posted a Tweet calling for any information about the robbery that would lead to the successful arrest of the perpetrators and the recovery of the stolen cooking oil.

Police and Willowton's Gauteng security partner, Vision Tactical, seized one of the three trucks carrying the stolen cooking oil in Vanderbijlpark on Wednesday evening. Several suspects were apprehended at the scene, TimesLIVE reported.

Willowton said it would continue working with the police to secure the remaining two truckloads. In the meantime, the food processing company implored the public not to purchase any of the stolen sunflower oil.

South Africans react to the R100k reward

South Africans trolled the Willowton group on social media and marvelled at how the country got to a place where cooking oil heists are a reality.

Below are some reactions:

@GxiyaLawu said:

"What a time to be alive?? Who would thought kungabiwa cooking oil nge firearms "

@labisto claimed:

"Things are bad"

@BonganiNtuli joked:

"Greasing our palms for some information, huh?"

@TaniaNJD implored:

"Pleased do not buy - irrespective of how cheap it might be!! Report to the company!"

