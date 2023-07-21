An explosion in Braamfischer in Soweto has resulted in the death of one person and two others getting injured

The blast resulted from a dynamite that was plugged into a car battery, according to Johannesburg EMS

South Africans are fed up with illegal mining, but they are doubtful the government will do anything about it

JOHANNESBURG - Another explosion rocked Johannesburg. This time it was in Braamfischer, Soweto, south of Johannesburg. The blast occurred on Thursday, 20 July.

An explosion in Braamfischer has led to the death of one man. Images: Ashley Cooper & Stock Photo

Source: Getty Images

According to Gauteng Premier Panyanza Lesufi, the explosion resulted in a single fatality, with two others injured.

Suspected zama zama dies following a deadly explosion

TimesLIVE reports that the explosion went off at a residential house. The victims are suspected illegal miners (zama zamas).

Johannesburg EMS spokesperson Xolile Khumalo explained that the explosion resulted from a dynamite that was connected to a car battery.

While other victims were taken to hospital for treatment, they sustained minor injuries.

Braamfischer residents say illegal mining is rife in the area

Speaking to eNCA, community leader Leeto Moagi explained that they usually hear explosions from their houses because illegal mining is a common occurrence in the area.

Moagi said the community has raised the issue of illegal mining activities, but nothing has been done. The community leader explained how dejected the residents have become because reporting illegal mining is difficult because the police station is in Dobonsville.

"There is nothing we can do because when you check, especially this illegal mining. Remeber we are using the Dobsonville Police Station, within Braamfischer there is no police station, so we are struggling," said Moagi.

South Africans react to the latest explosion caused by alleged zama zamas

@MrK84493714 said:

"Unfortunately, the prominent government officials are involved in the illegal mining activities that’s why there are no measures taken against the Zama Zamas."

@Goodnes72221042 said:

"This government has a lot to do with zama zamas, they will be sugar coating them instead of arresting them."

Source: Briefly News