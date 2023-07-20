The devastating explosion in the Johannesburg Central Business District (CBD) has resulted in a fatal

At least 40 people were injured during the explosion, and officials are still stumped about what could have caused the explosion

Gauteng Premier Panyanza Lesufi says Bree Street and other affected streets have been shut down as investigations continue

JOHANNESBURG - The explosion in the Johannesburg Central Business District (CBD) resulted in one person's death and 48 others injured.

One death has been reported following the explosion in the Joburg CBD. Images: @AdvoBarryRoux

Source: Twitter

The massive explosion occurred during peak hour on Wednesday night, 19 July.

The deceased was reportedly found while vehicles were being moved on Jourbet Street. The deceased has not been identified.

Initial reports speculated that the explosion was caused by gas pipelines under the street, but Egoli Gas has refuted these claims, saying their gas pipes are still intact.

Officials create a 1km evacuation radius on Bree Street

The explosion affected Bree Street (now Lilian Ngoyi Street), and residents have been asked to evacuate the area.

According to SABC News, a 1km radius evacuation radius has been initiated since officials still do not know what caused the massive explosion that overturned cars.

Residents living in affected Johannesburg explosion areas to get permits

Speaking to the media, Gauteng Premier Panyanza Lesufi explained due to the extensive damage caused by the explosion, residents on Bree Street and adjacent streets will be evacuated.

Lesufi added that they would not be completely cut off from the area because he has asked the City of Johannesburg municipality to move around the area if they need access to their personal belongings, reports EWN.

The premier added that the homeless people in that area have been evacuated and taken to a safe place.

Lesufi stated that after investigations are completed and all evidence is gathered, they will start to repair the affected roads.

South Africans weigh in on the Joburg CBD explosion

@LeonKriel6 said:

"I suspect the explosion was caused by a Methane buildup in the sewer or stormwater pipeline on Bree Street. This is normally caused by methane ventilation being constricted. The high-powered "upheaval" of earth and vehicles with no fire or burn marks could be methane."

@_cosatu said:

"Heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased and speedy recovery to all persons injured."

@Webster46Jane said:

"Why is there no video footage of this explosion? Do they not have cc tv cameras in the area."

