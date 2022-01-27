The state of Johannesburg CBD has left a lot of South African citizens extremely disappointed with the governance of our country

From the litter to the illegal activity, people are fearing for their lives in multiple ways every time they enter the CBD

People have taken to social media to air their views, expressing deep anger and great concern for their home

A lot of our beautiful country has been left to wither away as a result of poverty, corruption and mismanagement. The Johannesburg CBD is one place that has people screaming out for help.

Seeing Mzansi go to the dogs is leaving many citizens fuming. Action needs to be taken before it is too late.

The state of Johannesburg CBD is alarming. It is covered in rubbish, filled with thieves and drowning in illegal activity.

Citizens are crying out for help but it does not seem like anyone in power is listening. Many are blaming illegal immigrants for the state, however, the government is to blame at the end of the day.

Social media has been buzzing over the topic with many sharing their heated feelings. Take a look at what some have had to say:

@IsaacSebata claims it is not only JHB:

“Not only Jhb cbd ... All cities are environmental hazard ... unsafe, unclean and neglected for far too long.”

@shabalalamohal3 is fearful:

“Thank you guys JHB CBD HAS BEEN SCARY FOR DAYS.”

@Faith30834160 said:

“Far more from where when Nigerians are all over. Invest where maybe you yes.... Do you know that most cbd's are popullated by foreigners..... Jhb cbd has hijacked buildings by foreigners. As south africans we now avoid that place due to what it has turned into.”

@Mike_Nditsheni claims:

“Who feels it knows it!! The affluent, intellectuals and the politically correct will never understand what poor blacks who are the majority in SA experience. Come live in the township, rural areas, PTA & JHB CBD. Illegal immigrants live with us. We refuse to share our space.”

@lindamnkhonto shared:

@Amika94855371 also shared:

R103m ABSA fraud trial continues, wife of accused and former employee joins

In other alarming Mzansi news… Briefly News reported that Xolela Masebeni, a former specialist engineer for ABSA Bank, and his wife appeared in the Palm Ridge Commerical Crimes Court in Johannesburg today (27 January) on fraud charges.

Masebeni is accused of defrauding ABSA of R103 million by transferring the money between six different bank accounts during a four-month period. The 30-year-old ex-employee was joined in the courtroom by his 21-year-old wife, who allegedly benefitted from the stolen money.

According to TimesLIVE, Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu, a Hawks spokesperson, said that ABSA opened a case against Masebeni following an internal audit which revealed the extent of his fraud.

