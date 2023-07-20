Johannesburg Explosion: 48 People Injured but Only 12 People in Hospital, Area of Explosion Now a Crime Scene
A massive underground explosion rocked the Johannesburg Central Business District (CBD) on Wednesday, 19 July. Witnesses reported seeing several cars, including minibus taxis, being flung into the air as a result of the impact.
Gauteng Premier Panyanza Lesufi says officials are still trying to figure out the cause of the explosion.
48 People injured but only 12 people still in hospital
Gauteng Premier Panyanza Lesufi, alongside the City of Joburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda, updated the media on the number of people injured in the Joburg CBD explosion.
As it stands, 48 people, mostly pedestrians, were injured in the explosion, with only 12 people still in hospital receiving medical attention.
Only one fatality has been confirmed so far. The man was reportedly found underneath a car while officials cleared the area and returned vehicles to their owners.
Businesses on Bree Street (now Lilian Ngoyi Street) have closed to reduce foot traffic on the explosion scene. According to Newzroom Afrika, the explosion area has been declared a crime scene.
