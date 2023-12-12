The South African Police Service's provincial Commissioner in Gauteng, Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela, is angry at how the government is lax on undocumented foreigners

Mawela complained that the provincial government is letting arrested foreigners walk free after paying fines

He also took a swipe at residents who provide housing to undocumented foreigners

Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News's current affairs journalist, provided coverage of criminal activities and their societal implications during his four years at Daily Sun.

South Africans share in Lieutenant General Elias Mawela's frustration about undocumented foreigners. Images: Grace Cary and Marco Longari/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The Gauteng Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Elias Mawela, slammed the provincial government for not taking stern action against undocumented foreigners. He believed that the government is inadequately dealing with foreigners who are arrested and then released from prison.

Mawela frustrated at government's legal process

According to Sowetan LIVE, Mawela addressed the Gauteng Legislature's portfolio committee on community safety, where he was called to explain how the South African Police Service intends to deal with the crime in Diepsloot. Mawela revealed that when undocumented foreigners are arrested for crimes, they appear in court and are released after paying fines.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

He believes that putting them through the court process further gives them a legitimate standing in the country. He also added that some undocumented foreigners appear in court and claim that they have appealed to apply for asylum documentation. Mawela also criticised Gauteng residents for erecting shacks and rooms for illegal migrants to rent so they could generate income. He called on the law to correct these legal loopholes, which he believes the undocumented foreign nationals are taking advantage of.

Mzansi agrees with Mawela

Netizens on Facebook discussed the Commissioner's words.

Dean Mohale exclaimed:

“The ANC government is failing dismally, and it is time to vote for change.”

Bhekumuzi Soqhawe Nzima added:

“The government doesn’t have the resources to deport, so keeping them there is pointless. Who is going to feed them?”

Alf Jarman said:

“The government has failed in everything except filling their pockets and bringing poverty to their supporters.”

Tauscar Khawuta Seti pointed out:

“Someone had to say this. Why are they being released to live here when they should be deported back to their countries?”

Peter Fortune suggested:

“Guard border lines and fix border posts. It’s as simple as that It’s not rocket science.”

133 undocumented foreigners busted in Limpopo

In a related story, Briefly News reported that police in Limpopo intercepted a convoy of 11 cars that were transporting undocumented foreigners from Zimbabwe to foreigners.

The police found 133 undocumented foreigners, more than half of which were children. South Africans were left speechless at how many people were entering the country illegally.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News