The Limpopo police recently intercepted an 11-vehicle convoy from Zimbabwe headed to Polokwane

Shockingly 133 illegal foreigners including 73 children were arrested for lacking legal documentation

South African people on social media are stunned by the influx of undocumented foreigners into the country

Illegal foreigners heading to Polokwane were arrested in Limpopo. Image: @MARIUSBROODRYK

Source: Twitter

LIMPOPO - Limpopo's provincial tracking team made an interception on Thursday evening when they apprehended an 11-vehicle convoy en route from Zimbabwe to Polokwane.

Among the 133 passengers, were 73 children aged between six months and 17 years. The passengers were arrested when they failed to provide legal documentation for being in the country.

Seizure of multiple vehicles

The police seized one Toyota Fortuner, two Toyota Hilux GD6 double-cab bakkies with canopies, and eight Toyota Quantums from the convoy, reported SowetanLIVE.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Police investigations still ongoing

The police are conducting further investigations into the intercepted convoy.

Citizens weighed in on the arrests and questioned the circumstances surrounding the travel of the 133 people.

See some comments below:

Puleng Monethi asked:

"Where are so many Zimbabweans going? Are we missing something? Last time it was 400 children."

Isaack Seleko posted:

"Bangena ngevoshoo straight. ‍♂️‍♂️"

Marshall Muguto mentioned:

"All countries are now opening borders you are still talking about interceptions."

Mpho Raphunga said:

"You can argue alone if you want. But I say 133 criminals were intercepted."

Wrap Karabo wrote:

"With 11 cars?"

@MatomeEsrom stated:

"While border management accept bribery."

Marietjie Groen asked:

"In a convoy! How did they get past the border control?"

Fanus Gouws mentioned:

"Exactly! All corrupt together, rotten from top to bottom."

NKOSANA KINGDAVID suggested:

"These Zimbabweans really? Why can’t they fix their own country instead of flooding to other countries? Nobody needs them anymore they are trouble."

@Vote4YourLeader commented:

"See. It can be done."

Inability to count illegal migrants exposed

In another article, Briefly News reported South Africans were left baffled by Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi's announcement that his department does not know exactly how many illegal foreigners are in South Africa.

Motsoaledi shed light on this while giving an update on citizenship, immigration and refugee protection in Pretoria.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News