Police Minister Bheki Cele addressed Parliament about the assault by VIP protection police officers on the Fourways highway

Cele confirmed Deputy President Paul Mashatile's presence in the convoy during the incident but stated he didn't witness the assault

Some South Africans do not believe that Mashitile was unaware of the assault incident

CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele was called to Parliament on Wednesday, 16 August, to elaborate on the assault by the VIP protection unit on the Fourways highway.

A video of eight VIP protection police officers brutally assaulting three men was shared online and was widely criticised by South Africans. The men were later confirmed to be part of Deputy President Paul Mashatile's security detail.

Bheki Cele says Paul Mashatile was part of the convoy

Cele answered the question on many South Africans' minds, whether the deputy president was in one of the vehicles that stopped on the side of the road to assault the three men.

According to TimesLIVE, the Police Minister explained that Mashatile was part of the convoy, but he did not witness the crime.

Cele said Mastile's car has seven vehicles, and two cars pulled over on the Fourways highway. The rest of the vehicles moved on and were not at the crime scene.

The minister added that the reason they pulled over would be explained in the disciplinary process or court. The deputy minister was only informed about what happened when he arrived home later that day.

Bheki Cele explains why he did not comment on the incident

Cele said he was aware of the criticism against him for not commenting when the incident happened.

He told Parliament that he could not comment because he was out of the country at the time, reports EWN. Cele said although he did not say anything at the time, the police commissioner and the deputy president had already addressed the issue.

He added that the alleged assault incident has had a negative impact on the police.

South Africans not convinced Paul Mashatile was clueless about assault

@tngobz said:

"Oh, I see... He thought his driver and bodyguards stopped in the middle of the freeway to pee on the side of the road, assault rifles in hand huh?"

@Mphoza94834444 said:

"Nothing new, Paul Mashatile himself confirmed it on JJ Tabane's show 2 weeks ago."

@RonaldcDeroche said:

"He wasn't there now we must take his word? Yeah, right."

@Mushiyeni51 said:

"Based on my little experience watching the history channel on how VIPs are protected When one part of the convoy stops, the other part of the convoy continues with the journey as a priority is always to get their VIP out of harm's way. Cele's explanation is spot-on & makes sense."

@saulgberg said:

"So not only did they act like rogue mafia thugs they also put the security of the DP at risk at the same time by diverting security resources unnecessarily? Those poor innocent people that got assaulted I hope he’s going to personally visit them,apologise and provide reparations."

