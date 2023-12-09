Zimbabwe and Botswana presidents recently made a revolutionary travel agreement to benefit its citizens

Citizens from both nations can now enjoy up to 90 days of visa-free travel annually requiring only a valid ID

The groundbreaking decision follows a similar border agreement between Botswana and Namibia

People from Botswana and Zimbabwe can now travel passport-free between the town nations. Image: Stock photos

Source: Getty Images

The Presidents of Zimbabwe and Botswana have reached a groundbreaking agreement, eliminating the need for passports for citizens travelling between the two countries.

This decision aims to facilitate seamless travel and foster closer ties between the neighbouring nations.

90 Days of unrestricted travel

Under the new accord, citizens of Zimbabwe and Botswana can enjoy up to 90 days of visa-free travel annually in the other country, reported SABCNews.

This travel privilege doesn't require a passport, work visa, or permit. The agreement streamlines border crossings, promoting a more accessible and open relationship between the two nations.

Expanding passport-free travel agreements

This landmark agreement follows Botswana's recent signing of a similar deal with Namibia. It highlights a growing trend toward regional cooperation in Southern Africa.

SA weighs in on travel agreement

South African citizens discussed Botswanan and Zimbabwe's pact to streamline border crossings.

Kgabo Mokoele posted:

"It will be a one-way traffic."

Kudakwashe Collins Zowa mentioned:

"It is a win-win situation for Botswana. It will improve economically as most Zimbabweans will now go there to buy their furniture and groceries."

Princess Matjila commented:

"They are trying to force South Africa to do it indirectly! The problem is Botswana's law is tough compared to South Africa."

Komkhombo Ekhaya said:

"All Sadac countries must do that."

Thembeni Kwezi stated:

"Botswana is going to regret it."

Sbusiso Nonyan mentioned:

"High crime loading between the two countries."

Vilakazi Jonney wrote:

"It's possible with Botswana because there's a law they won't commit crime like they are doing in South Africa."

