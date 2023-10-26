Global site navigation

107 Countries South Africans Can Travel to Visa-Free, Including Brazil, Ireland and Mauritius
South Africa

107 Countries South Africans Can Travel to Visa-Free, Including Brazil, Ireland and Mauritius

by  Phumelele Nxumalo
  • The South African passport currently holds 54th position in the world, making it an array of opportunities for its holders
  • Not only does it hold a favourable position, but it also allows its citizens to travel to 107 countries visa-free
  • South Africa maintained its position on the Passport Index, but the power of the green and gold booklet had dropped steadily since 2006 when it was in 37th position

South Africans can travel to 107 countries without getting a visa
Brazil and Singapore are just two of the 107 countries South Africans can go to visa-free.
Source: Getty Images

South Africans can enjoy visa-free travel to a whopping 107 countries. Mzansi ranks 54th on the passport index for 2023.

Countries you can visit visa-free in Africa

Africa is most notable to tourists for its diverse cultural heritage, reflected in its music, dance and arts. Its wildlife is also a great attraction, boasting some of the world's greatest wildlife, including lions, elephants, giraffes, zebras and more.

Also playing a big role in attracting tourists is its natural wonders, beaches, and diverse flavourful African cuisine, with many unique dishes.

People with a South African passport can visit 35 African countries without a visa. Below is a list of the countries you can visit visa-free in Africa and the duration of your stay per visit.

35 countries in Africa that South Africans can visit without a visa

  1. Angola
  2. Benin
  3. Botswana
  4. Burundi *
  5. Cape Verde Islands *
  6. Comoro Islands *
  7. Djibouti *
  8. Egypt *
  9. eSwatini
  10. Ethiopia *
  11. Gabon
  12. Ghana *
  13. Guinea-Bissau *
  14. Kenya
  15. Lesotho
  16. Madagascar
  17. Malawi
  18. Mauritania *
  19. Mauritius
  20. Mozambique
  21. Namibia
  22. Nigeria *
  23. Reunion
  24. Rwanda
  25. Senegal
  26. Seychelles *
  27. Sierra Leone *
  28. Somalia *
  29. St. Helena *
  30. Tanzania
  31. The Gambia
  32. Togo *
  33. Tunisia
  34. Zambia
  35. Zimbabwe
  • Destinations marked with * give visas on arrival
Mauritius, Black River district, Morne Brabant peninsula, Unesco World Heritage, aerial view
Mauritius is just one of 35 countries South Africans can visit visa-free.
Source: Getty Images

4 Countries in Europe that South Africans don't need a visa for

  1. Georgia
  2. Ireland
  3. Kosovo
  4. Russian Federation
Ireland, Kerry County . St. Finian's Bay, view of Puffin Island
South Africans van visit Ireland visa-free.
Source: Getty Images

You can visit 16 destinations in the Caribbean visa-free

  1. Antigua and Barbuda
  2. Bahamas
  3. Barbados
  4. British Virgin Islands
  5. Cayman Islands
  6. Dominica
  7. Dominican Republic
  8. Grenada
  9. Haiti
  10. Jamaica
  11. Montserrat
  12. St. Kitts and Nevis
  13. St. Lucia
  14. St. Vincent and the Grenadines
  15. Trinidad and Tobago
  16. Turks and Caicos Island
Port Zante in Basseterre town, St. Kitts And Nevis
St. Kitts and Nevis is another visa-free country South Africans can travel to.
Source: Getty Images

17 places South Africans can visit in Asia with no visa

  1. Cambodia *
  2. Hong Kong (SAR China)
  3. Indonesia *
  4. Kyrgyzstan *
  5. Laos *
  6. Macao (SAR China)
  7. Malaysia
  8. Maldives *
  9. Nepal *
  10. Pakistan **
  11. Philippines
  12. Singapore
  13. South Korea **
  14. Sri Lanka **
  15. Tajikistan *
  16. Thailand
  17. Timor-Leste *
  • Destinations marked with * give visas on arrival
The Singapore Flyer is a giant Ferris wheel located in Singapore, constructed in 2005–2008
Asia offers South African passport holders 17 destinations to travel to without a visa.
Source: Getty Images

18 visa-free destinations South Africans can explore in the Americas

  1. Argentina
  2. Belize
  3. Bolivia *
  4. Brazil
  5. Chile
  6. Costa Rica
  7. Ecuador
  8. El Salvador
  9. Falkland Islands
  10. Guatemala
  11. Guyana
  12. Honduras
  13. Nicaragua
  14. Panama
  15. Paraguay
  16. Peru
  17. Uruguay
  18. Venezuela
  • Destinations marked with * give visas on arrival
Aerial view of the 'Christ The Redeemer' statue, with Sugarloaf Mountain and Botafogo Beach in the background.
If you have a South African passport, you can travel to 18 destinations in the Americas.
Source: Getty Images

9 Stunning places South Africans can visit without a visa in the Oceania region

  1. Cook Islands
  2. Fiji
  3. Marshall Islands *
  4. Micronesia
  5. Niue
  6. Palau Islands *
  7. Samoa *
  8. Tuvalu *
  9. Vanuatu
  • Destinations marked with * give visas on arrival
Aerial view of Malolo island, Fiji
Fiji is one of nine places South Africans can visit without a visa. Pictured is Malolo island, Fiji.
Source: Getty Images

South Africa introduces eVisa

Briefly News previously reported on the new eVisa system developed to provide smoother and faster authorisations for trusted visitors and returning citizens. This new development eliminates the need to visit the consulate or embassy, which has been the case for anyone applying for a visa.

The eVisa is an electronic travel permit system, allowing individuals who want to visit South Africa to do so more easily. Applications and approval are done online, stamping out the need for in-person stamps or stickers in passports.

