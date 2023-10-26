The South African passport currently holds 54th position in the world, making it an array of opportunities for its holders

Not only does it hold a favourable position, but it also allows its citizens to travel to 107 countries visa-free

South Africa maintained its position on the Passport Index, but the power of the green and gold booklet had dropped steadily since 2006 when it was in 37th position

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News WhatsApp Channel - Breaking News on the Go - FOLLOW NOW

Brazil and Singapore are just two of the 107 countries South Africans can go to visa-free.

Source: Getty Images

South Africans can enjoy visa-free travel to a whopping 107 countries. Mzansi ranks 54th on the passport index for 2023.

The South African passport is currently sitting in the 54th place on the Henley Passport Index.

Countries you can visit visa-free in Africa

Africa is most notable to tourists for its diverse cultural heritage, reflected in its music, dance and arts. Its wildlife is also a great attraction, boasting some of the world's greatest wildlife, including lions, elephants, giraffes, zebras and more.

Also playing a big role in attracting tourists is its natural wonders, beaches, and diverse flavourful African cuisine, with many unique dishes.

People with a South African passport can visit 35 African countries without a visa. Below is a list of the countries you can visit visa-free in Africa and the duration of your stay per visit.

35 countries in Africa that South Africans can visit without a visa

Angola Benin Botswana Burundi * Cape Verde Islands * Comoro Islands * Djibouti * Egypt * eSwatini Ethiopia * Gabon Ghana * Guinea-Bissau * Kenya Lesotho Madagascar Malawi Mauritania * Mauritius Mozambique Namibia Nigeria * Reunion Rwanda Senegal Seychelles * Sierra Leone * Somalia * St. Helena * Tanzania The Gambia Togo * Tunisia Zambia Zimbabwe

Destinations marked with * give visas on arrival

Mauritius is just one of 35 countries South Africans can visit visa-free.

Source: Getty Images

4 Countries in Europe that South Africans don't need a visa for

Georgia Ireland Kosovo Russian Federation

South Africans van visit Ireland visa-free.

Source: Getty Images

You can visit 16 destinations in the Caribbean visa-free

Antigua and Barbuda Bahamas Barbados British Virgin Islands Cayman Islands Dominica Dominican Republic Grenada Haiti Jamaica Montserrat St. Kitts and Nevis St. Lucia St. Vincent and the Grenadines Trinidad and Tobago Turks and Caicos Island

St. Kitts and Nevis is another visa-free country South Africans can travel to.

Source: Getty Images

17 places South Africans can visit in Asia with no visa

Cambodia * Hong Kong (SAR China) Indonesia * Kyrgyzstan * Laos * Macao (SAR China) Malaysia Maldives * Nepal * Pakistan ** Philippines Singapore South Korea ** Sri Lanka ** Tajikistan * Thailand Timor-Leste *

Destinations marked with * give visas on arrival

Asia offers South African passport holders 17 destinations to travel to without a visa.

Source: Getty Images

18 visa-free destinations South Africans can explore in the Americas

Argentina Belize Bolivia * Brazil Chile Costa Rica Ecuador El Salvador Falkland Islands Guatemala Guyana Honduras Nicaragua Panama Paraguay Peru Uruguay Venezuela

Destinations marked with * give visas on arrival

If you have a South African passport, you can travel to 18 destinations in the Americas.

Source: Getty Images

9 Stunning places South Africans can visit without a visa in the Oceania region

Cook Islands Fiji Marshall Islands * Micronesia Niue Palau Islands * Samoa * Tuvalu * Vanuatu

Destinations marked with * give visas on arrival

Fiji is one of nine places South Africans can visit without a visa. Pictured is Malolo island, Fiji.

Source: Getty Images

South Africa introduces eVisa

Briefly News previously reported on the new eVisa system developed to provide smoother and faster authorisations for trusted visitors and returning citizens. This new development eliminates the need to visit the consulate or embassy, which has been the case for anyone applying for a visa.

The eVisa is an electronic travel permit system, allowing individuals who want to visit South Africa to do so more easily. Applications and approval are done online, stamping out the need for in-person stamps or stickers in passports.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News