107 Countries South Africans Can Travel to Visa-Free, Including Brazil, Ireland and Mauritius
- The South African passport currently holds 54th position in the world, making it an array of opportunities for its holders
- Not only does it hold a favourable position, but it also allows its citizens to travel to 107 countries visa-free
- South Africa maintained its position on the Passport Index, but the power of the green and gold booklet had dropped steadily since 2006 when it was in 37th position
Countries you can visit visa-free in Africa
Africa is most notable to tourists for its diverse cultural heritage, reflected in its music, dance and arts. Its wildlife is also a great attraction, boasting some of the world's greatest wildlife, including lions, elephants, giraffes, zebras and more.
Also playing a big role in attracting tourists is its natural wonders, beaches, and diverse flavourful African cuisine, with many unique dishes.
People with a South African passport can visit 35 African countries without a visa. Below is a list of the countries you can visit visa-free in Africa and the duration of your stay per visit.
35 countries in Africa that South Africans can visit without a visa
- Angola
- Benin
- Botswana
- Burundi *
- Cape Verde Islands *
- Comoro Islands *
- Djibouti *
- Egypt *
- eSwatini
- Ethiopia *
- Gabon
- Ghana *
- Guinea-Bissau *
- Kenya
- Lesotho
- Madagascar
- Malawi
- Mauritania *
- Mauritius
- Mozambique
- Namibia
- Nigeria *
- Reunion
- Rwanda
- Senegal
- Seychelles *
- Sierra Leone *
- Somalia *
- St. Helena *
- Tanzania
- The Gambia
- Togo *
- Tunisia
- Zambia
- Zimbabwe
- Destinations marked with * give visas on arrival
4 Countries in Europe that South Africans don't need a visa for
- Georgia
- Ireland
- Kosovo
- Russian Federation
You can visit 16 destinations in the Caribbean visa-free
- Antigua and Barbuda
- Bahamas
- Barbados
- British Virgin Islands
- Cayman Islands
- Dominica
- Dominican Republic
- Grenada
- Haiti
- Jamaica
- Montserrat
- St. Kitts and Nevis
- St. Lucia
- St. Vincent and the Grenadines
- Trinidad and Tobago
- Turks and Caicos Island
17 places South Africans can visit in Asia with no visa
- Cambodia *
- Hong Kong (SAR China)
- Indonesia *
- Kyrgyzstan *
- Laos *
- Macao (SAR China)
- Malaysia
- Maldives *
- Nepal *
- Pakistan **
- Philippines
- Singapore
- South Korea **
- Sri Lanka **
- Tajikistan *
- Thailand
- Timor-Leste *
- Destinations marked with * give visas on arrival
18 visa-free destinations South Africans can explore in the Americas
- Argentina
- Belize
- Bolivia *
- Brazil
- Chile
- Costa Rica
- Ecuador
- El Salvador
- Falkland Islands
- Guatemala
- Guyana
- Honduras
- Nicaragua
- Panama
- Paraguay
- Peru
- Uruguay
- Venezuela
- Destinations marked with * give visas on arrival
9 Stunning places South Africans can visit without a visa in the Oceania region
- Cook Islands
- Fiji
- Marshall Islands *
- Micronesia
- Niue
- Palau Islands *
- Samoa *
- Tuvalu *
- Vanuatu
- Destinations marked with * give visas on arrival
South Africa introduces eVisa
Briefly News previously reported on the new eVisa system developed to provide smoother and faster authorisations for trusted visitors and returning citizens. This new development eliminates the need to visit the consulate or embassy, which has been the case for anyone applying for a visa.
The eVisa is an electronic travel permit system, allowing individuals who want to visit South Africa to do so more easily. Applications and approval are done online, stamping out the need for in-person stamps or stickers in passports.
