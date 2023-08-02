What is the most popular country in the world? Top 30 list

Tourism plays a massive role in the global economy and is especially vital for a country's financial strength. Certain countries are seeing a much more significant influx of tourists, depending on what the country offers. What is the most popular country in the world? This article details the 30 most popular countries in the world.

The top countries offer a variety of activities and stunning scenery. Photo: Klaus Vedfelt

Source: Getty Images

The most well-known countries are considered a haven for tourists, offering many activities, experiences and views. Places like Indonesia, Croatia, and the USA may be expected spots on the list. But what other countries make the top 30, and what is the number one most popular country? Here, we detail 30 of the most popular spots.

What is the most visited country in Africa?

As of 2023, Egypt was the most visited country in Africa, with 11.7 million visitors in 2022. Morocco usually comes out on top, but 2022 figures saw 10.9 million tourists visiting the trendy country, showing that Egypt is fast-emerging as a tourist favourite.

Top 30 most popular countries

So, which is the most visited country in the world? Here are the most frequented countries throughout the years, based on the average volume of tourists seen over an extended period.

30. Czech Republic

Charles Bridge in the morning, Prague, Central Bohemia. Photo: Hans-Peter Merten

Source: Getty Images

At the beginning of this list is the Czech Republic. Prague, the country's capital, is one of the most visited cities on the European continent since it has striking Gothic architecture, various cultural attractions and intriguing historical sites.

29. Indonesia

Jatiluwih Rice Terraces, Bali, Indonesia Jatiluwih is a famous location in Bali for viewing rice terraces. Photo: Anton Petrus

Source: Getty Images

Indonesia is one of the countries on the list that is specially chosen for its gorgeous, crisp beaches. You can also take in the country's natural beauty through a scenic hike or enjoy the more modernised areas of Indonesia like Bali, a tourist favourite.

28. Singapore

The impressive skyline of skyscrapers in the financial district of Singapore and Marina Bay illuminated at night. Photo: Allan Baxter

Source: Getty Images

Singapore is a unique experience, with lush greenery and eco-friendly malls being merged, making this country stand out from many others. Prepare to be amazed by the new-age infrastructure that compliments old-school buildings left behind and delicious cuisine.

27. Ukraine

Kyiv, Independence Square, Independence Monument. Photo: Vadim Zabrodsky

Source: Getty Images

Although amid a tragic war, Ukraine has historically been a tourist favourite. Due to the Chornobyl nuclear disaster, it is home to the abandoned city of Pripyat, which attracts millions of tourists under a niche form called dark tourism. Besides, the country has many natural wonders, impressive UNESCO World Heritage sites, and a tasty cuisine.

26. Croatia

Croatia, Istria, the old town of Rovinj. Photo: Tuul & Bruno Morandi

Source: Getty Images

Croatia is ideal for those looking for fun. With pleasant weather, pristine beaches, unspoiled nature and many water activities to enjoy, it is no wonder that many tourists flock to Croatia annually.

25. India

A stunning reflection of an elephant and rider in Yamuna River at sunrise with the Taj Mahal behind them. Photo: Adrian Pope

Source: Getty Images

Being home to some of the most famous structures like the Taj Mahal and various UNESCO World Heritage Sites, India draws adventurers keen to learn about rich history and culture and enjoy the tranquil natural surroundings. The cuisine is also a well-loved part of visiting this country, and it is an incredibly budget-friendly country to visit.

24. United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Abu Dhabi, Etihad Towers complex. Photo: Buena Vista Images

Source: Getty Images

The United Arab Emirates, also known as the UAE, is a high-profile country to visit since it is where you get both highly modern cities along with harsh desert, with exciting adventures like swimming with dolphins and riding camels in the desert.

23. Hungary

The parliament building and the Danube River at dusk in Budapest, Hungary. Photo: Paul Panayiotou

Source: Getty Images

If you are looking for a laid-back, scenic place to relax and unwind, look no further than Hungary. With enticing thermal spas, picturesque wine regions and delicious food, it is no wonder this tourist hotspot makes the list.

22. Macau

The Macau skyline is a sight to behold. Photo: Chan Srithaweeporn

Source: Getty Images

Also stylised as 'Macao', this region is technically not a country on its own but instead falls under particular administrative areas of China. Still, this autonomous region on the south coast of China functions much like an independent state with a melting pot of culture.

21. Netherlands

An aerial view of blooming tulip fields during sunrise with a traditional windmill in the Netherlands. Photo: Juan Maria Coy Vergara

Source: Getty Images

The Netherlands is a well-known spot for its seemingly never-ending fields of tulips and traditional windmills. The Netherlands also offers stunning beaches where you can unwind and soak up the sun in summer.

20. South Korea

Sunrise scene of the Seoul downtown city skyline in Seoul city, South Korea. Photo: Mongkol Chuewong

Source: Getty Images

Foodies usually flock to South Korea to enjoy the culture and delicious cuisine. A survey done in the country throughout 2022 estimated that around 68 percent of tourists visited the government for food or gourmet tours. The shopping experience and stunning nature also play a huge role.

19. Poland

View of the old town from above, Wroclaw, Poland. Photo: Vladyslav Horoshevych

Source: Getty Images

With hundreds of medieval castles, significant historical sites like the Auschwitz Birkenau camp, and educational, cultural spots like the Warsaw Rising Museum, Poland's rich culture is more than enough to visit the country.

18. Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia is enticing for many tourists. Photo: Abdullah Al-Eisa

Source: Getty Images

The Middle Eastern country of Saudi Arabia is tempting for many tourists, thanks to multiple aspects like captivating historical sites, ancient towns, and modernised living. Besides the infrastructure that is rich in history, the country's food also brings in a plethora of tasty cuisine.

17. Canada

Spirit Island in Jasper, Canada. Photo: TONNAJA

Source: Getty Images

Canada is well-known for providing a high quality of life and is considered one of the most livable counties globally. Besides, the country is filled with friendly locals and a safe environment and is regarded as a melting pot of culture which many tourists find enticing.

16. Japan

Chureito Pagoda, a five-storied pagoda, also known as the Fujiyoshida Cenotaph Monument, is pictured overlooking Mount Fuji. Photo: Witthaya Prasongsin

Source: Getty Images

Few places are as stunning as Japan, with breathtaking natural surroundings and culture respected and studied worldwide. You can either take in the vast open scenery of rural Japan or be awe-struck by the high-tech cities Japan has to offer, such as Tokyo, Japan's capital city.

15. Russia

The Church of the Spilled Blood and Griboyedov Canal. Photo: Jon Hicks

Source: Getty Images

Russia is the biggest country in the world. Take in the sheer size of the country's structures, like the impressive Kremlin, significant Moscow Metro, and other extensive infrastructure, on top of exploring other noteworthy places like the multiple parks, churches and palaces. The country also has many wild national parks and mountains.

14. Greece

The breathtaking scenery at Oia, Santorini Island, Cyclades, Greece. Photo: Francesco Riccardo Iacomino

Source: Getty Images

Greece's pristine beaches, clear-blue waters, warm weather and friendly locals are enough to keep visitors returning. However, the architecture, stunning scenery, and delicious food are other aspects that draw tourists in year after year.

13. Hong Kong

An elevated view of the skyline shows the financial district of Hong Kong. Photo: Martin Puddy

Source: Getty Images

Considered a shopper's paradise, Hong Kong offers an enticing shopping experience and a more distinctive way of living. Enjoy the hustle and bustle of the country's busy cities, taste the local cuisine, and enjoy Hong Kong's rich culture.

12. Malaysia

The Petronas Towers in Malaysia. Photo: Martin Puddy

Source: Getty Images

Adventure-seekers and those keen to experience rich culture choose Malaysia as their dream destination. With many Asian cultures in the country, it is easy to see why. Malays account for half the population, while there are also Chinese and Indian demographics.

11. Austria

Village Hallstatt on Lake Hallstatt in autumn. Photo: Walter Geiersperger

Source: Getty Images

Austria is a dreamy country to visit, filled with vast mountains, crystal clear lakes, and dazzling alpine meadows drawing in all those who appreciate nature and the serenity that comes with it. Austria is one of the most popular places for skiing. Besides, it also offers quaint, welcoming towns and modern cities paired with classic infrastructure.

10. Turkey

The city of Istanbul. Photo: Darrell Gulin

Source: Getty Images

One look at Turkey's architecture shows why tourists are enticed to visit this country. But, besides the stunning buildings and friendly locals, Turkey is another big draw due to its outstanding cuisine, food shopping experience, bazaars, open-air markets, cafes, and world-famous restaurants.

9. Thailand

Thailand is famous for its archipelago of clean islands. Photo: Tuul & Bruno Morandi

Source: Getty Images

Thailand is one of the top choices for tourists looking for a warm tropical country to relax and unwind in since it offers more than just a tranquil escape from stressful daily life. Besides Thailand's archipelago of islands, Thailand is considered relatively affordable.

8. Mexico

Millions flock to Mexico during the North American Spring Break. Photo: Алексей Облов

Source: Getty Images

With intriguing ancient ruins, enticing beaches, cosmopolitan cities, pleasant weather, friendly locals and a rich history, it is easy to see why millions of tourists visit Mexico annually. Mexico's Cancun specifically sees tons of holidaymakers every year.

7. Germany

Berlin’s bustling nightlife is enough for tourists to return for more. Photo: Sylvain Sonnet

Source: Getty Images

Germany has the allure of both modernised, bustling cities like Berlin and traditional, old towns like Munich. In between, you can experience the buzzing nightlife, rich culture, striking buildings and delicious food. Germany is also home to the world-famous Oktoberfest, a beer and cuisine festival which began on 12 October 1810 and began as a celebration of the marriage between the crown prince of Bavaria (who later became King Louis I) and Princess Therese von Sachsen-Hildburghausen.

6. United Kingdom

The United Kingdom is home to the royal family. Photo: alex_west

Source: Getty Images

The United Kingdom's various tourist attractions are among the main reasons tourists enjoy visiting the country. The countryside offers a more laidback way to enjoy a holiday, and iconic landmarks like Stonehenge and the Jurassic Coast are just some of the reasons why so many tourists flock to the country annually.

5. Italy

Rome is one of the most popular spots in Italy. Photo: Rome, Italy

Source: Getty Images

Italy has it all, with primarily pleasant weather all year round, outstanding cuisine, impressive architecture, and tranquil surroundings. You can visit Rome and take in the ancient city's rich history, strut your stuff in fashionable Milan or enjoy the warm seaside with a view of Sardinia. Whatever your chosen holiday is, you can find it in this famous country.

4. China

China's rich culture, lengthy history and bustling cities are to thank for its booming tourism. Photo: Liu Liqun

Source: Getty Images

People travel to this culturally-rich country because of China's rich culture, lengthy history and bustling cities. Ancient historical architecture and religious monuments are only part of the allure; their small, wholesome villages offer tourists a unique travel experience.

3. Spain

Sitges is a town near Barcelona in Catalunya, Spain, famous for its beaches and nightlife. Photo: Pol Albarrán

Source: Getty Images

Spain has long been seen as a country to visit for a warm beach getaway, but the vibrant country has more to offer than just pristine beaches and friendly locals. Spain has impressive 49 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, of which 43 are cultural, four are natural, and two are mixed between cultural and natural.

2. The United States of America (USA)

The USA offers diverse experiences and impressive natural surroundings. Photo: Alexander Spatari

Source: Getty Images

It may come as no surprise that the USA is one of the world's most famous countries since it offers diverse experiences and impressive natural surroundings. From the vast open spaces of The Grand Canyon and the tranquillity of Yosemite National Park to the hustle and bustle of New York City, there is something for everyone.

1. France

The most popular country is France. Those looking for the city feel should see Paris, the city of lights and love, with high-end restaurants, impressive tourist attractions and significant cultural spots. The French Riviera is another popular spot to visit, thanks to the warm coastline and serene views.

Although the most popular country in the world could have been expected, many other countries still need to be noticed by visitors. With so much to offer, visiting any of these countries would leave you feeling accomplished.

READ ALSO: 10 most expensive Rolls-Royce models in the world (with prices)

Briefly.co.za wrote an article discussing the world's top 10 most costly Rolls-Royce models, with comparison prices.

Rolls-Royce cars are among the most sought-after on the market due to their exclusivity and sleek designs. So, which are the priciest? Here are the most expensive models on the market.

Source: Briefly News