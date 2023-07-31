100+ hilarious Yo daddy jokes that are too funny to hold a laugh

Appreciating a good and solid Yo daddy joke takes a specific type of wit. This is because they might be harsh, mean, nasty, foolish and dark. However, these jokes can also be hilarious, goofy and entertaining when addressed to the right people. These Yo daddy jokes are absurd and cerebrally obscure punchlines that will make you laugh after reading them.

Make sure to use these jokes on people you share a close relationship with because some of them are so awful that if there is some semblance of chucking, it is the uncomfortable type of giggling.

Best Yo daddy jokes

If you need to tickle your funny bone, here are some of the best Yo daddy jokes of all time.

1. Yo daddy is so drunk; his blood type is beer.

2. Yo daddy is so stupid he failed lunch.

3. Yo daddy is so poor his cardboard house got repossessed.

4. Yo daddy is so bald the minions thought he was their new leader.

5. Yo daddy is so ugly; he won first place at a dog game.

6. Yo daddy is so poor his face is on a food stamp.

7. Yo daddy is so black he gets lost in the dark.

8. Yo daddy is so old, Moses signed his yearbook.

9. Yo daddy is so hairy; Animal Planet did a 12-part documentary on him.

10. Yo daddy is so fat his blood type is Nutella.

11. Yo daddy is so poor he eats cereal with a fork to save milk.

12. Yo daddy is so poor he started charging rent to the roaches.

13. Yo daddy so old he was a waiter at the last supper.

14. Yo daddy is so stupid he bought seaweed from his dealer.

15. Yo daddy is so stupid he sat on the TV and watched the couch.

16. Yo daddy is so poor he chased after the garbage truck with his shopping list.

17. Yo daddy is so ugly even Ripley cannot believe it.

18. Yo daddy is so fat he turned a living room into a basement.

19. Yo daddy is so ugly his reflection holds a crucifix.

20. Yo daddy is so poor his cardboard house got repossessed.

21. Yo daddy is so stupid he booked a doctor's appointment with Dr. Dre.

22. Yo daddy is so fat every time he gets out of the house, NASA thinks it is a new solar eclipse.

23. Yo daddy is so fat he starts the Alphabet with an O.

24. Yo daddy is so fat he does not need the internet because he is already worldwide.

25. Yo daddy is so fat he has to use a boomerang to put on a belt.

26. Yo daddy is so old he sat behind Jesus in the 3rd grade.

27. Yo daddy is so fat, I took a picture of him last Christmas, and it is still printing.

28. Yo daddy is so poor he goes to the park, and ducks give him bread.

29. Yo daddy is so stupid he brought a spoon to the Super Bowl.

30. Yo daddy is so bald I can see what he thinks.

31. Yo daddy is so fat when swimming water has to wait for its turn.

32. Yo daddy is so bald people thought he was Agent 47.

33. Yo daddy is so drunk his breath gave you liver failure.

34. Yo daddy is so short he can do a back flip underneath the bed.

35. Yo daddy is so big he jumped in the air and got stuck.

36. Yo daddy is so poor he got a shotgun for a horn.

37. Yo daddy is so fat he is both sides of the family.

38. Yo daddy is so short he made Kevin Hart look tall.

39. Yo daddy is so dumb he got locked in a mattress store and slept on the floor.

40. Yo daddy is so stupid he ordered a cheeseburger without cheese.

Mean Yo daddy jokes

Due to their popularity, it is clear that these jokes will be around for a while. Here are some of the meanest Yo daddy jokes.

1. Yo daddy is so ugly he went to the store, and the cigarettes never returned.

2. Yo daddy is so dark they marked him absent in night school.

3. Yo daddy is so old he got sold when browsing the antique store.

4. Yo daddy is so old he used to babysit Yoda.

5. Yo daddy is so ugly he makes onions cry.

6. Yo daddy is big; he broke your family tree.

7. Yo daddy is so stupid he tripped over the wireless internet.

8. Yo daddy is so old he helped write the 10 commandments.

9. Yo daddy is so dumb he bit his computer because it said Apple.

10. Yo daddy is so fat he uses Google Earth to take a selfie.

11. Yo daddy is so lazy he woke up from a coma and went back to sleep.

12. Yo daddy is so dumb he looked over a glass wall to see what was on the other side.

13. Yo daddy is stupid; he yelled to send a voicemail in an envelope.

14. Yo daddy s so big when he jumped; astronomers described him as a UFO.

15. Yo daddy is so dumb his brain died from loneliness.

16. Yo daddy is so fat they consider him a sacred animal in India.

17. Yo daddy is so fat when he sits on an iPod; he creates the iPad.

18. Yo daddy teeth are so yellow he slows traffic down when he smiles.

19. Yo daddy is so ugly, the mirror says viewer discretion advised.

20. Yo daddy is so old his birth certificate is expired.

Funny Yo daddy jokes

These jokes tread a fine line between wit and stupidity. Below are some ridiculously humorous Yo daddy jokes.

1. Yo daddy is so dumb he waits for a stop sign to turn green.

2. Yo daddy is so hairy he speaks Chewbaccan.

3. Yo daddy is so old when he farted, dust came out.

4. Yo daddy is so hairy, Bigfoot takes pictures of him.

5. Yo daddy is so skinny they could not see him when he turned sideways.

6. Yo daddy is so stupid he studied for a COVID-19 test.

7. Yo daddy is so dumb he sold the house to pay the mortgage.

8. Yo daddy is so dumb he went to the dentist to get a Bluetooth.

9. Yo daddy is so dumb it took him three hours to watch 60 minutes.

10. Yo daddy got so many teeth missing that it looks like his tongue is in jail.

11. Yo daddy is so ugly your grandfather hit him and got arrested for animal abuse.

12. Yo daddy is so stupid he bought tickets to see Xbox Live.

13. Yo daddy is so fat he farted and caused Hurricane Lan.

14. Yo daddy is so old his driver's licence has hieroglyphics on it.

15. Yo daddy is so ugly they told him to take his mask off to come into the party.

16. Yo daddy is so old his mum had to feed him with a slingshot.

17. Yo daddy is so ugly that he made the kids cry before entering the haunted house.

18. Yo daddy is so poor he goes to KFC to lick peoples' fingers.

19. Yo daddy is so dull his book fell asleep.

20. Yo daddy is so fat when he backs up, he beeps.

21. Yo daddy is so old he has an autographed Bible

22. Yo daddy is so nasty his cigarettes got cancer.

23. Yo daddy is so lazy he took four years to come out of your grandmother.

24. Yo daddy is so fat he needs a passport every time he rolls over.

25. Yo daddy is so short even Yoda made jokes about him.

26. Yo daddy is such a lousy cook he burned my milkshake.

27. Yo daddy is so ugly his imaginary friends play with the neighbourhood kids.

28. Yo daddy is so fat when he wears boots, they turn into flip flops.

29. Yo daddy is so ugly I keep his picture in my car so it does not get stolen.

30. Yo daddy so poor he only has two TV channels: on and off.

Jokes to tell your dad

Dad jokes can be corny, cheesy and hilarious. Here are some that will test your head and make you chuckle in bewilderment.

1. How do you deal with a fear of speed bumps? You get over it.

2. If two vegetarians argue, is it still called beef?

3. Stop looking for the perfect match; use a lighter.

4. What did one plate whisper to the other plate? Dinner is on me.

5. Why did the coffee file a police report? It got mugged.

6. What did one wall say to the other wall? I will meet you at the corner.

7. How do you catch a squirrel? Climb a tree and act like a nut.

8. I told my wife to embrace her mistakes. She hugged me.

9. Did you hear about the circus fire? It was in tents.

10. What do you call a snowman with six-packs? An abdominal snowman.

11. Why did the scarecrow win an award? He was outstanding in his field.

Just because these Yo daddy jokes are brutally cheesy does not mean they cannot be entertaining. They will lighten the room and make people laugh when addressed to the appropriate audience.

