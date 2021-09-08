Winnie the Pooh quotes have delighted children for generations, and even adults can appreciate the best of his funny, witty and sometimes bittersweet quotes about love, life, friendship, growing up, among others. The quotes are ideal for reading before starting your day as they will keep you informed, motivated and inspired to keep going on despite the hardships you may encounter in your day-to-day lives. Below are some of the famous quotes.

The majority of people love Winnie the Pooh quotes since they are relevant at every age. Whether you want to master the enthusiasm to change your career or fill your mind with positive thoughts, there has never been a children's book so uplifting and utterly enchanting as Winnie the Pooh.

50 famous Winnie the Pooh quotes

The quotes cover different topics ranging from life, friendship, love, life, loss, funny quotes, and more. They are all geared to tackle the diverse needs of different people. Despite being written almost 100 years ago, they never seem to age or lose relevance. See them below.

Winnie the Pooh quotes about life.

1. You can't stay in your corner of the forest waiting for others to come to you. You have to go to them sometimes.

2. If the person you are talking to doesn't appear to be listening, be patient. It may simply be that he has a small piece of fluff in his ear.

3. Just because an animal is large doesn't mean he doesn't want kindness; however big Tigger seems to be, remember that he wants as much kindness as Roo.

4. People say that nothing is impossible, but I do nothing every day.

5. Life is a journey to be experienced, not a problem to be solved.

6. When life throws you a rainy day, play in the puddles.

7. The sun still shines, even when it's hiding.

8. Always watch where you are going. Otherwise, you may step on a piece of the forest that was left out by mistake.

9. How lucky I am to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard.

10. Think it over, think it under.

11. I am not lost, for I know where I am. However, where I am may be lost.

12. Rivers know this: there is no hurry. We shall get there someday.

Winnie the Pooh quotes about friendship

13. A friend is one of the best things you can have and one of the best things you can be.

14. A day without a friend is like a pot without a single drop of honey left inside.

15. Sometimes, the minor things take up the most room in your heart.

16. A day without laughter is a day wasted.

17. Any day spent with you is my favourite day. So, today is my new favourite day.

18. We didn't realise we were making memories. We just knew we were having fun.

19. As soon as I saw you, I knew an adventure was going to happen.

20. Whatever happens in life, let it happen.

21. It's so much friendlier with two.

Winnie the Pooh quotes about love

What does Winnie the Pooh say about love? She has this to say:

22. Some people care too much. I think it's called love.

23. Love is taking a few steps backwards, maybe even more…to give way to the happiness of the person you love.

24. If there ever comes a day when we can't be together, keep me in your heart; I'll stay there forever.

25. I think we dream, so we don't have to be apart for so long. If we're in each other's dreams, we can be together all the time

26. A little consideration, a little thought for others, makes all the difference.

27. Mind you, don't get blown away, little Piglet. You'd be missed.

Winnie the Pooh quotes about loss

28. If you live to be a hundred, I want to live to be a hundred minus one day, so I never have to live without you.

29. Wherever they go, and whatever happens to them on the way, in that enchanted place on the top of the forest, a little boy and his Bear will always be playing.

30. I used to believe in forever but forever's too good to be true.

Winnie the Pooh Quotes About Saying Goodbye

How does Winnie the Pooh say goodbye? She has this to say:

31. How lucky I am to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard.

32. But, of course, it isn't goodbye, because the forest will always be there… and anybody who is friendly with bears can find it.

33. I think we dream, so we don't have to be apart for so long. So if we're in each other's dreams, we can be together all the time.

34. Christopher Robin is going. At least, I think he is. Where? Nobody knows. But he is going

Funny Winnie the Pooh quotes

35. Everyone suffers from wobbly spelling now and again.

36. One of the advantages of being disorganised is that one is always having surprising discoveries.

37. Remembering is hard.

38. It is possible to do nothing.

39. It's essential to stop and smell the roses.

40. You don't need to understand love as long as you feel it.

41. Pooh is the ultimate body-positive role model.

42. It is more fun to talk with someone who doesn't use long, difficult words but relatively short, easy words like "What about lunch?

43. Any day spent with you is my favourite day.

44. I'm short and fat and proud of that!!

45. A bear, however hard he tries, grows tubby without exercise.

46. The most incredible thing about the rain is that it always stops. Eventually.

47. Weeds are flowers, too, once you get to know them.

48. It never hurts to keep looking for sunshine.

49. Sometimes, you want to be with your BFF.

50. One of the advantages of being disorganised is that one is always having surprising discoveries.

FAQs

Below are the frequently asked questions about Winnie the Pooh quotes. The answers given are well researched to provide credible information. Learn more here!

What is Winnie Pooh's famous line?

He has many famous quotes. However, the most notable one is: You're braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think.

What mental illness does Winnie the Pooh represent?

Here are the researcher's fictional character mental health diagnoses: Winnie-the-Pooh – Attention Deficit Hyper-Activity Disorder (ADHD) and Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD), due to his fixation on honey and repetitive counting. Piglet – Generalised Anxiety Disorder (GAD)

Above are the 50 famous Winnie the Pooh quotes to read before starting your day. They are inspiring, motivating, encouraging, and they apply to all spheres of life. Besides, they are relevant to children and adults. They can be used in all walks of life!

