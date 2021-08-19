The youngest beautician in Ghana, Stylish Nelissa, is earning more admiration on social media with her exceptional talent at her age

In some new videos gathered by Briefly News, Stylish Nelissa has amazed fans braiding and styling her own hair

She also got many applauding her with the video styling a whole bride for her wedding day

A beautician, Stylish Nelissa, who turned 11 years old recently, did a fine styling job on her young friend's hair.

A collage of Stylish Nelissa and some of her works. Photo credit: @stylishnelissa/Instagram

As the popular saying goes: “Seeing is believing.” Briefly News brings you five of such videos highlighting Nelissa’s talent:

1. Styling and making a bride up for her big day:

2. In this video, Nelissa, with delight, braids the hair of her young friend:

3. In this video, Nelissa styles her own hair for an event:

4. A young CEO is excited about her makeup by Nelissa and speaks enthusiastically about it:

5. Braiding own hair:

Nelissa the wonder kid

Meanwhile, Nelissa is a former Talented Kidz contestant, who stunned many with her special skills as a makeup artist and hairstylist. Briefly News has gathered that Nelissa learnt these on her own naturally. Her customers range from kids to adults, including males and females.

We earlier published 10 photos and videos of Nelissa's work.

In an interview with her mother, which was published earlier, it was disclosed that Nelissa started hairstyling at the early age of four. With the increase in weddings, awards nights, and other big events, makeup artistry is currently a big job in Ghana.

It is likely to have six out of 10 women, who are good at hairstyling and make up.

