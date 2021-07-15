In Ghana today, the beauty industry has picked up so much to become an important aspect of society, especially for women.

With the increase in weddings, awards nights, and other big events, makeup artistry is currently a big job in Ghana.

It is likely to have 6 out of 10 women, who are good at hairstyling and make up.

What is uncommon, however, is kids playing their part in the industry. This is what Nelissa Attiogbe, a 10-year-old girl, has challenged.

A collage of Nelisa Attiogbe busily at work. Photo credit: @stylishnelisagh/Instagram

Source: UGC

The former Talented Kidz contestant has stunned many with her special skills as a makeup artist and hairstylist.

Briefly News has learnt that Nelisa learnt these on her own naturally.

Her customers, according to her posts sighted by Briefly News, range from kids to adults, including males and females.

Despite her great achievement, Nelissa’s works have not received the needed attention it should.

It is in this vein that Briefly News brings you 10 of her videos and photos to trumpet the exceptional skills and works of Nelissa Attiogbe.

1. The unique child Nelissa getting an elderly woman's makeup done:

2. Doing what she loves most. Slide right to see the finished work:

3. Proving her skills with special effect makeup:

4. The young makeup queen with her tools ready for work:

5. Braiding the hair of one customer while other customers waited for their turn:

6. Nelissa is stylish herself:

7. All work and no play makes Nelissa a dull girl:

8. Getting a male customer ready:

9. Getting it right just the way the customer wants it:

10. Nelissa is a nail technician, too:

11. Braiding and styling her co-Talented Kidz contestant, Nakeeyat, on her birthday:

12. So obsessed with her brushes:

13. She styled the natural hair of 2020 GMB contestants:

