Who is Elisa Gayle Ritter? Meet Narvel Blackstock's first wife

Elisa Gayle Ritter was married to Narvel Blackstock in the 1970s and the 1980s before he met his second wife, Reba McEntire. After their divorce, she married Daniel Gilbert, who has been her husband for over three decades. Daniel often describes Elisa as a Proverbs 31 woman.

It takes a lot of titles to capsulate this beautiful lady's skill set... A cowgirl, designer, manager, wife, co-pastor, [and mom].

Narvel Blackstock at the ACMAs on April 1, 2012, in Las Vegas (L) and Elisa Gayle at a previous event (R). Photo: Denise Truscello on Getty Images/@daniel.gilbert.581 on Facebook (modified by author)

Narvel Blackstock and Elisa Gayle were teenagers when they married in the early 1970s.

in the early 1970s. The ex-couple welcomed son Brandon Blackstock and daughters Chassidy Celeste and Shawna Rene.

After divorcing Elisa, Narvel married country music legend Reba McEntire in 1989, and he is currently married to realtor Laura Stroud.

Elisa Gayle Ritter's profile summary

Full name Elisa Gayle Ritter-Gilbert Birthday January 6 Place of birth United States Husband Narvel Blackstock (1973-1988) Daniel Gilbert (1989 to date) Children Chassidy, Shawna, and Brandon Blackstock Social media Facebook

Elisa Gayle and Narvel Blackstock had a 15-year marriage

Narvel married Elisa Gayle in March 1973 when he was 16 years old. The Texas native was starting his career in the music industry. He would later join Reba McEntire's band as a steel guitar player before he transitioned into talent management. Narvel and Elisa's divorce was finalised in March 1988.

Five facts about Narvel Blackstock's first wife, Elisa Gayle Ritter. Photo: @elisa.gilbert on Facebook (modified by author)

Narvel and Elisa Gayle had three children

Eliza and Narvel's daughter, Shawna Rene, was born in 1973, and they had their son, Brandon Blackstock, in 1976. Their last child, daughter Chassidy Celeste, was born in 1978. The daughters keep a low profile, but Brandon chose to follow in his dad's footsteps as a talent manager.

Brandon worked for his father's production company, Starstruck Entertainment, which has managed notable artists like Blake Shelton, Rascal Flatts, and Kelly Clarkson. He is also a rancher and founded Valley View Rodeo, a rodeo production company in Montana.

Reba McEntire considers Elisa and Narvel's kids as her own

After his divorce from Elisa, Narvel married country music legend Reba McEntire about a year later in 1989. The couple welcomed their only child, Shelby Steven, in February 1990.

The Oklahoma-born singer also developed a close bond with Narvel and Elisa's three children. She has spoken warmly about all of them, even after her 2015 divorce from their father. Reba told The Boot in February 2010:

I don't consider Brandon, Chassidy and Shawna stepchildren... I claim them all.

Brandon Blackstock, Reba McEntire, Shawna Blackstock, and Shelby Blackstock (L-R) attend the 5th Annual ACM Honors on September 19, 2011, in Nashville Photo: Stephen Lovekin (modified by author)

Elisa Gayle moved on after Blackstock's divorce

Elisa found love again less than a year after the end of her marriage to Narvel. She wed Daniel Gilbert in August 1989, and they have been together for over 35 years. The couple often celebrate each other and their blended families on their respective Facebook pages. On their 33rd anniversary in August 2022, Daniel wrote:

We've travelled great roads and gathered wonderful memories. I remember the day like it was yesterday... It is a pleasure to share your passions, a joy to know your love, and exciting to be a part of your future.

Elisa Gayle Ritter with her longtime husband Daniel Gilbert. Photo: @elisa.gilbert/@daniel.gilbert.581 (modified by author)

Elisa Gayle Ritter is Kelly Clarkson's former mother-in-law

Gayle's son, Brandon Blackstock, married American Idol alum Kelly Clarkson in October 2013 at Blackberry Farms in Tennessee. They welcomed two children: River Rose (born in June 2014) and Remington Alexander (born in April 2016).

Clarkson filed for divorce from Brandon in June 2020, citing irreconcilable differences. The proceedings were finalised in March 2022. Brandon's stepmother, Reba, chose not to take sides in their divorce battle and told Extra in October 2021:

You know, I love them both. Brandon's my stepson, Kelly's my good friend... I am pulling for both of them. I hope they're happy and healthy and pull through this.

Brandon was previously married to Melissa Ashworth for about 12 years from 2001 to 2012. They welcomed two children: Savannah Blackstock (born in June 2002) and Seth Blackstock (born in November 2006).

Brandon Blackstock and Kelly Clarkson attend the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020, in Santa Monica. Photo: Frazer Harrison (modified by author)

Elisa is a doting grandmother and great-grandmother

Gayle has several grandchildren, including four from Brandon's two marriages. Her daughter Chassidy has been married to Scott Standefer since 2000, while Shawna is married to Jason Slade Meyers.

In January 2022, Elisa and Narvel became great-grandparents when Brandon's eldest child, Savannah, welcomed her first child with boyfriend Quentin Lee. The young couple announced in July 2025 that they are expecting their second child in early January 2026.

The internet thinks Elisa Gayle Ritter and Reba McEntire look alike

If you search Elisa Gayle Ritter on Google, the image presented is that of country music star Reba McEntire. On June 12, 2020, Sierra Peak went on X (Twitter) to reveal her confusion, writing:

Spent the last 7 hours giving myself a headache trying to understand how Reba McEntire and Elisa Gayle Ritter are apparently two different people?! Lol, am I losing my mind?

Reba McEntire and Elisa Gayle Ritter are not the same person and do not look alike. Reba's picture appears because she is famous, and Elisa lives a private life.

Reba McEntire at The Grand Ole Opry on March 19, 2025, in Nashville (L) and Elisa Gayle Ritter (R). Photo: Terry Wyatt on Getty Images/@elisa.gilbert on Facebook (modified by author)

Narvel is now in his third marriage

Narvel Blackstock remarried in April 2024, nine years after his divorce from Reba McEntire. The entertainment executive exchanged vows with Laura Putty Stroud in Nashville, Tennessee, and Blake Shelton reportedly officiated the wedding.

Laura is a Nashville-based realtor and a former friend of McEntire. She started dating Narvel shortly after his divorce from the country music star. Reba has been dating Young Sheldon actor Rex Linn since 2020 and told E! News in 2024 that she is open to a third marriage if he is.

If that's something he feels totally strong about, that's fine with me. He's never been married before. So, if he wants to experience that, I'm okay with that.

Narvel Blackstock with Laura Stroud on May 12, 2023, in LA (L) and Rex Linn with Reba McEntire at the ACMAs on May 08, 2025, in Frisco (R). Photo: Mark Von Holden/Gilbert Flores (modified by author)

In conclusion

Narvel Blackstock's first wife, Elisa Gayle Ritter, found her forever partner in Daniel Gilbert. The exes' blended families seem to get along, as seen from their online interactions.

