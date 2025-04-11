Is Reba McEntire deaf? Why fans think she has hearing issues

Iconic American singer and actress Reba McEntire has captivated country music fans worldwide for over five decades, with acting experience under her belt, too. Fans claim to have spotted the singer with hearing aids, but is Reba McEntire deaf, or is it a misconception?

Reba’s success has seen her top music charts and appear as a judge on Season 24 of NBC's The Voice. Photo: Michael Buckner and Trae Patton (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Reba McEntire began singing in her teens when she and her siblings formed The Singing McEntires and began publicly performing as a group.

when she and her siblings formed The Singing McEntires and began publicly performing as a group. Reba's 1974 national anthem performance at the National Finals Rodeo in Oklahoma City caught the eye of singer Red Steagall , who funded a recording session which led to a recording contract in 1975.

, who funded a recording session which led to a recording contract in 1975. There are online rumours that the singer secretly wears hearing aids, but this rumour likely stems from fans spotting her with in-ear monitors commonly used by singers.

Reba McEntire's profile summary

Full name Reba Nell McEntire Nickname ‘Tater Tot’ Date of birth March 28, 1955 Age 70 years old in 2025 Birthplace McAlester, Oklahoma, USA Current residence Nashville, Tennessee, USA Marital status Divorced Formerly married to Charlie Battles (1976 to 1987) Formerly married to Narvel Blackstock (1989 to 2015) Hair colour Red Eye colour Blue Parents Clark and Jacqueline McEntire (née Smith) Children Shelby Steven McEntire Blackstock Profession Singer-songwriter, producer, voice and film actor Education Southeastern Oklahoma State University Net worth $95 million Social media profiles Instagram TikTok X (Twitter) Facebook

Is Reba McEntire deaf?

Reba is not deaf, and there is no proof that she has ever had hearing issues or worn hearing aids. This misconception may be due to her using in-ear monitors when she sings, which is a device commonly used by singers to attenuate external noises around them while performing.

The singer has also acted in various small-screen productions throughout the years. Photo: Jason Kempin (modified by author)

Source: Original

When did Reba McEntire’s career begin?

Her 1974 national anthem performance at the National Finals Rodeo caught the eye of prominent industry figures. However, her self-titled first album was not considered a commercial success despite some successful singles, including I Don't Want to Be a One Night Stand, making the charts.

Reba's first song to climb to the top 10 was her 1980 song, (You Lift Me) Up to Heaven. Her first number-one hit came in 1982 with Can't Even Get the Blues. Reba's career readily rose from then, making her the iconic name in country music that she is today.

The tragedy that rocked Reba McEntire

Despite her massive commercial success, Reba is no stranger to tragedy. Multiple members of her team and entourage were involved in a tragic plane accident near Diego, California, in 1991. Eight members of her team, including her manager, were tragically killed, with their names being:

Tony Saputo

Kirk Cappello

Paula Kaye Evans

Chris Austin

Jim Hammon

Joey Cigainero

Terry Jackson

Michael Thomas

Reba’s tragic 1996 loss of her bandmates and manager helped her see how precious life is. Photo: Jason Mendez (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Reba was not on the plane that fateful day due to illness, which likely saved her life. She expressed her mental struggles following the crash with People in October 2022, stating:

'I didn't know if I was going to be able to continue. But it showed me how precious life is, and by the grace of God and my faith, I realised that they went on to a better place.'

Lessons learnt

In the same article, Reba expressed how she initially grappled with understanding why it happened, and said although she has 'questions' when she 'gets up there', Reba does not 'blame God.' She also expressed what she learned from the tragedy, stating:

'From that, I learned that you need to take it one day at a time and be very grateful for the things that you have. Tell folks in your life how much you love and appreciate them.'

Reba dedicated her following album, For My Broken Heart, released eight months following the plane crash, to her late band members and manager.

How is Reba McEntire related to Kelly Clarkson?

Reba was related to singer and talk show host Kelly Clarkson through marriage. One of her previous husbands, Narvel Blackstock, is the father of Kelly's ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock. This made Reba Kelly's stepmother-in-law, but her and Narvel's 2015 divorce severed those ties.

Reba and Kelly were connected through marriage. Photo: Adam Christopher (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Does Reba McEntire have false teeth?

Although Reba McEntire’s teeth have changed slightly, the singer has not discussed the topic. Fans quickly noticed that her smile has changed over time, with Braces Diary highlighting that her front teeth were previously tilted slightly inward.

Did Reba have face surgery?

The singer's youthful glow and smooth skin ignited speculation that she has had surgery. Although Reba has never confirmed or denied these rumours, her fresh-faced complexion may be due to a healthy diet and rigorous exercise routine that she follows.

Does Reba McEntire wear wigs?

The singer has been open about wearing wigs throughout her career and wrote in her 2023 memoir, Not That Fancy, about how she wore a wig for five months in 1996. Reba did this to keep her haircut a secret from fans until her album, What If It's You, was released. She expressed:

'I had cut my hair off in June, but the album didn’t release until November, so I had to wear a wig until we were ready to reveal the new look. I finally debuted my short hair at the Country Music Association (CMA) Awards show, and it felt so good!'

Reba wore a wig for five months leading up to the reveal of her shorter hair. Photo: Margaret Norton (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Is Reba a natural redhead?

The country singer is a natural redhead, which runs in the family, as Reba's mother was also a natural redhead.

Answering the burning question, 'Is Reba McEntire deaf?' posed by fans, the singer has no hearing issues, and the speculation likely stems from in-ear monitors frequently used by singers. Reba continues to dazzle audiences with her angelic voice throughout her decades-long career, with no serious health concerns as of April 2025.

Source: Briefly News