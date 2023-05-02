Top 6 rarest hair colour and eye colour combinations in the world

Although most people worldwide are naturally black-haired, some have unique hair colours that are uncommon and unlikely to find. The colours are primarily a result of genetic mutation alongside other factors. Interestingly, the same applies to eye colour, which can sometimes coincide. So, what are the rarest hair colour and eye colour combinations worldwide?

In many societies, the occurrence of some rare natural hair colours is considered a congenital disability, which is scientifically incorrect. Others embrace them and consider this a plus to their physical attributes.

What are the rarest hair colours?

Hair colours are grouped into four primary colours: blonde, brown, black and red. Here is a summary of these unique natural hair colours.

1. Red hair

Read-heads make up about 1 to 2 per cent of the global population. For this recessive trait to be expressed in the offspring, both parents must have the gene for red hair. The occurrence is most common in Scotland and Ireland. The redness can vary from deep burgundy, red-orange, auburn and strawberry blonde. Is strawberry blonde hair rare? Yes, it is rare to find a person with this hair tone.

2. Blonde hair

What is the second-rarest hair colour? Natural blondes make up 2 per cent of the world's total population. This hair is characterized by low pigmentation of the eumelanin. To achieve this recessive trait, all parents must have brown alleles.

3. Brown hair

Is brown hair rare? Unlike blonde hair, this attribute can be expressed when one allele for brown hair is in a parent's DNA. In the world, individuals with brown hair make up 11 per cent of the total population.

What are the rarest hair colours and eye colour combinations in the world?

Now that you know the rarest hair tones, you may find it worthwhile knowing the unique combinations of hair and eye colours.

1. Red hair and blue eyes

Red hair with blue eyes tops the charts as the rarest combination of eye and hair colours. The combo is rare because red hair and blue eyes genes are genetically recessive. In other words, all parents must have the alleles for blue eyes to express the trait. Blue-eyed people comprise around 8 to 10 per cent of the world's population.

2. Red hair and green eyes

It is uncommon to find individuals with this combination because recessive alleles carry the traits. According to multiple sources, only 2 per cent of the world's population comprises people with green eyes.

3. Blonde hair and green eyes

Blonde hair with green eyes makes up a set of equally unique combinations. Interactions of multiple variants within the OCA2 and other genes account for the green eye colour. These individuals have yellowish pigment lipochrome.

4. Brown hair and amber or hazel eyes

Considering that the population of brown-headed people is relatively small, a combination of either of the two becomes rare. Only five per cent of the world's population has amber-eyed people. This combo is more prevalent among Asian, South African, Spanish and South American populations.

5. Black hair and blue eyes

While black hair is common, its combination with blue eyes is rare. This is because it is unlikely to have black hair and blue eyes together. Individuals with this combo can be found in the Middle East, North Africa, Central Asia and parts of Europe.

6. Blonde hair and blue eyes

Blue eyes are an unlikely occurrence that comes about due to genetic variations. Interestingly, a brown-haired and brown-eyed couple can give birth to a child with blonde hair and blue eyes.

How rare is black hair?

Black hair is inarguably one of the most common hair tones in the world. Around 75 to 85 per cent of the world's population has this hair colour.

This article answers the many searches of "What is the rarest hair colour and eye colour combinations in the world''. While hair colour depends on the ratio of eumelanin and pheomelanin, eye colour is influenced by more than one inherited gene.

