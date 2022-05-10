40+ gorgeous freehand hairstyles for 2023: Easy hairstyles for women

Many women across and beyond Africa are adopting freehand hairstyles. This is primarily because of their protective nature. They keep the hair moisturised, are low maintenance, and are ideal for various formal and informal settings. Keep reading to find out the perfect designs for your hair.

Freehand hairstyles for adults in 2023. Photo: @ajrxhdesignz_, @naturalhairloving (modified by author)

Hairdressing has become one of the most lucrative fields in the beauty industry because male and female hairstyles are constantly being reinvented and enhanced. Many ladies prefer freehand hairstyles because they are stylish, protective, and easy to maintain.

Top freehand hairstyles to rock in 2023

Freehand hairstyles are relatively cheap because extensions are not needed. All you need is clean and moisturised natural African hair.

It goes without saying that you also need the services of a skilled hairdresser. Below is a collection of amazing freehand hairstyles for ladies to try in 2023..

Small straight-back cornrows

Freehand hairstyles. Photo: @hair_by_sosy (modified by author)

If you are looking for natural hairstyles that will last longer and protect your natural Afro, small cornrows are your ideal choice. Neatly done cornrows can be worn to school or the office. This unisex look can also be worn by people of all ages.

Thick straight-back cornrows

If your natural hair is thick, you can choose large or thick straight-back cornrows. These take a shorter period to complete compared to thin cornrows. Beware that they may not last as long as the thin ones.

Midi straight-back cornrows

Freehand hairstyles for ladies. Photo: @sannytheexpert, @kaykay_hair (modified by author)

Are you stuck between jumbo or thick and think natural cornrows? If so, find your balance with the midi cornrows. These are pretty amazing for women of all ages, including school-going kids.

Cute piggy

Are you looking for cute kids' hairstyles in 2023? Try doing the piggy style with their natural hair. This look is adorable and ideal for school days and holidays.

Simple fishbone hairstyles

Freehand hairstyles for ladies. Photo: @her.hairness, @latore_boutique (modified by author)

The fishbone style is plaited closely to the scalp, with one thick braid in the centre and thinner cornrows joining the main braid at an angle. This simple style is ideal for people who do not want fancy styles.

Flowery goodness

Hairdressers have become so creative. They can make flowers using natural African hair. This look is perfect for the school holidays. Besides being gorgeous, it will make your child the talk of the estate.

Straight-back flat twists

Freehand hairstyles. Photo: @hairkitchen, @naturalhairloving (modified by author)

Flat twists look similar to cornrows, but they are easier to achieve. They are made using two strands of hair instead of three. They are a great protective style that can last up to a week.

Fancy fishbone

This look resembles the basic fishbone but is made more modern and fancy. Freehand fishbone braids are neat if done by an expert hairdresser. The cornrows can be small or medium-sized.

Pony flat twists

Freehand hairstyles for adults in 2023. Photo: @curlkilla, @atarahnaturalhair (modified by author)

If you love flat twists, you can have them done in a pony or bun, depending on the length of your hair. This is one of the prettiest freehand hairstyles for adults in 2023.

Half-fishbone

Hairdressers and stylists are now blending various looks to create something unique. If you are looking for a fancy look for the office, school, or social function, you can rock the half-fishbone style. How cool is it?

Fishbone flat twists

Freehand hairstyles for adults in 2023. Photo: @kinkycurls_salon (modified by author)

Another cute free hairstyle to try this year is a fishbone made of flat twists. You can have a few loose twists at the front of the head for extra oomph. Beware that flat twists may not be as long-lasting as cornrows are.

Side swept with extensions

More people are loving and appreciating natural African hair. Protective styles are encouraged to avoid traction alopecia. If you want a mix of all words, you have side-swept freehand cornrows done with extensions at the ends for a cute look.

Ziggy zaggy

Freehand hairstyles. Photo: @hairvolution_dani, @md_beauty.lounge (modified by author)

Did you know that the zig-zag waves that lay in uniform were originally known as crimped hair in the 2000s? Ziggy zaggy cornrows are among the cute kids' hairstyles, especially during school holidays. They are easy to maintain, classy, and simple to install.

Ruffly ends

Do you have short or medium natural hair and want a fancy style on your head? Well, you can have freehand piggy cornrows installed, but leave the ends of the hair unfinished. You will have to find a way of securing the cornrows to avoid unravelling.

Sassy zig zag

Kids' hairstyles. Photo: @.kstyless, @_doubleacreations_ (modified by author)

If your daughter is breaking for the school holidays soon, consider the sassy zig-zag style. It is classy, unique, and stylish. In this look, the hair is partitioned into zig zags before braiding.

Au naturale

Styling natural African hair can be a pain, especially if you have a coarse and super curly mane. Fortunately, we have many simple au naturale styles you can try every morning. In the above look, you can do a few short cornrows and leave free the rest of your mane.

Blend the rules

Freehand hairstyles for adults in 2023. Photo: @elisbeauty_gh, @plumeriabeautyke (modified by author)

Did you know you can blend freehand styles with regular cornrows with extensions? Well, you can. In the looks above, there is an alternation between the two, and the result is stunning.

Cute updo

An up-do style is best suited for people who do not like hair falling over their faces. This look can be worn by women with short, medium, or long hair. If you wish, you can use extensions to make a bun or ponytail.

Straight-ziggy blend

Freehand hairstyles. Photo: @treschictouch, @braiidsbyliisa (modified by author)

The straight-ziggy blend is a must-try for every lady in 2023. This look blends straight cornrows with zig-zag ones. It is appropriate for kids, teens, and adults.

Pretty in beads

It is indisputable that little girls love beads in their hair. You can accessorise your little girl's freehand style with their favourite beads. If the hair is not long enough, you can add extensions at the end of the cornrows before installing the beads.

Timeless mohawk

Freehand hairstyles for adults in 2023. Photo: @braidsweet, @uniquebraids615 (modified by author)

In the original mohawk, both sides of the head are shaven, leaving a strip of noticeably longer hair in the centre. However, you can achieve an almost similar look without shaving the sides of your head. You can have cornrows installed on the sides to mimic shaving.

Kiddie pony

Natural cornrows with twist extensions make a fun look for little girls. The style takes a short period. After all, kids do not enjoy spending hours and hours in hair salons.

Almost crisscross

Freehand hairstyles for ladies. Photo: @ajrxhdesignz_ (modified by author)

Hip-hop comes into the minds of most people when the word crisscross is mentioned. If you like patterns of intersecting straight lines or paths, you should try out this look.

Hot and fancy

Did you know little girls can rock freehand styles on special occasions such as weddings? The style above is ideal for flower girls.

School-ready

Many primary schools accept freehand styles for female pupils. While most advocate for straight-back styles, some institutions are more flexible. The above look is neat and ideal for schools that allow a little style.

Criss-criss-cross

Freehand hairstyles for adults in 2023. Photo: @cutelooksdar, @nishkin_hair (modified by author)

Crisscross styles will take you slightly longer at your hairdresser's station, but they will be worth the wait. You can have simple or complex crisscross cornrows installed. Ensure you visit an experienced hairdresser for the best result.

Half updo

A fun alternative to the regular up-do is the half-up-do look, in which cornrows are done halfway to make a pony or bun. The other half has short cornrows going down the back of the head. This look can be worn by women of all ages.

Natural cornrows with beaded twists

Another fun look for your little princess is this. Like normal carrot hairstyles, natural cornrows are done in the front section of the hair. The rest is twisted, and beads are added for a little more oomph.

Is freehand hair protective?

Yes, freehand styles are protective, especially if done by experienced hairdressers. They are also easy to maintain and pretty affordable to install.

Which cornrows will last long?

All thin/micro and medium-sized cornrow styles last longer than large ones.

Freehand hairstyles are the in-thing right now because they are pretty and protective. Besides, they are simple to install and affordable.

