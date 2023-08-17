40+ stylish Dutch and French braids for black girls and women in 2024

Dutch and French braids are three-strand gathered plaits. Three sections of hair are braided together, usually from the crown of the head to the nape of the neck. These hairstyles are timeless and have been worn for centuries. If you have been looking for the best Dutch and French braids for black girls and women, worry not. We have compiled the latest styles for you.

Hairdressing has become one of the most lucrative fields in the beauty industry because hairstyles are constantly reinvented and enhanced. Dutch and French braids for black girls and women are preferred because they are stylish, protective, and easy to maintain. The good news is there are numerous ways of styling these braids in the present-day world.

Modern Dutch and French braids for black girls and women

There are many ways of styling Dutch and French braids for black girls with natural hair in the contemporary world. If your natural hair is not long enough, you are free to add extensions. Let us look at the latest and most stylish Dutch and French braids for black girls.

1. Jumbo-mini Dutch braids with extensions

If you are looking for simple Dutch braids for Black girls, try the looks above. They can be wavy or straight. Front-to-back braids will never go out of style. Adults can make them thicker and bigger as they desire a trendy and stylish look.

2. Zig-zag braids for black hair

If you have been searching for braids for a female with black hair, the zig-zag look is worth trying. Many famous female celebrities rock this look with confidence and pride.

3. Braided bun

The bun is one of the most common hairstyles because it requires minimal maintenance and styling. It is ideal for the office or any lady who does not like hair falling over her face. The braids can be made thick or thin.

4. Jumbo French braids with extensions

The best thing about this look is the ease of maintenance. You do not need scrunchies or other hair accessories to make the look pop. Besides, you can play around with the hair extension colours for a more colourful look.

5. Braids and curls

Who said that you cannot combine Dutch braids with curls? A good stylist can help you combine the two to create a stunning look. This is a versatile style that can be adjusted to suit the shape of your face. Curls can also be made using natural hair or curly extensions.

6. Single fishbone

The look above is a great variation of traditional cornrows. Instead of hair being done from the front to the back, the lines are made to converge in the middle of the head. Next, a large braid is made in the middle using the ends of the smaller braids. The result is fantastic.

7. Braids with a high pony

For those on the go, a high pony provides an effortlessly chic style with little effort for the morning routine. Whether for work or leisure, it offers a comfortable, stylish look with no fuss.

8. Schoolgirl straight-back

If you are looking for simple Dutch braids for black girls, you can revamp your style with this schoolgirl straight-back look. It is a luxurious style for girls with a thick mane of hair. The result is eye-catching and perfect for school-going girls.

9. Bold-coloured high-low braids

Looking to give your hair a break while maintaining the length? Braids are the perfect style to try. High-low braids are easy to take care of and keep your hair off your face, so you don't have to worry about dealing with pesky strands as you go about your day. You can use any hair accessories you feel like for some extra oomph.

10. Jumbo-mini with natural hair

If you are looking for inspo for French braids for a female with black hair, check out the look above. It is synonymous with an air of sophistication. It utilises the natural African hair texture to make a woman look unique and classy. It is perfect for women with natural hair who desire protection and an elegant aesthetic.

11. Half-updo with long freely hanging braids

More young black women are choosing long-braided hairstyles. If you want to spruce up your look, consider a half-updo style that provides a flattering volume at the crown.

12. Checked braids

Beware that this look will take more time to replicate at the salon. Checked Dutch braids are classy and elegant. They are also unique.

13. Halfway braids with twisted ends

The convenience of allowing twisted braid ends to fall back is why this hairstyle is a clear favourite. The braids at the front of the head are lovely. You can use hair accessories to make the look pop.

14. Checked half-braided half-loose

The checked half-braided half-loose is a unique twist to the halfway braids with twisted ends. The checked sections are unique and classy, aren't they?

15. Freehand fishbone

The fishbone style is braided closely to the scalp, with one thick braid in the centre and thinner cornrows joining the main braid at an angle. This simple style is ideal for people who do not want fancy styles.

16. Fulani-inspired elegance

Fulani braids are unique because they incorporate beads and other hair accessories. You can choose beads or accessories made in your favourite colour.

17. Fancy braids with attachment

These hairstyles are perfect for cold seasons because these massive curls keep your head, neck, and back warm. You can add beads, hoops, and any other hair decoration to your braids or curls to create a fashion statement.

18. Fancy straight-back jumbo stitch braids

These fancy straight-back jumbo braids are done by sectioning the hair on the scalp in zig-zags. The braiding is done in a straight-back fashion, giving stunning results.

19. Ultra fancy Fulani-Dutch blend

Hair beads and cuffs can be worn by women of all ages and colours. These hair decor pieces are often used to express an individual's sense of fashion and personality. The fancy braiding requires an experienced hairdresser.

20. Side-swept look

Africans adore the fashion of dynamic side-swept braids because they are classy and elegant. This look can remain untouched and untamed for multiple weeks. It is easy to maintain and no styling is needed.

21. Cute with side bangs

Braids with bangs are a stunning combination for any black woman. Add curls or beads to your bangs to make them pop out. Besides, bangs go well with all African braided hairstyles, including buns, pigtails, ponytails, and all-back cornrows.

22. Criss-cross look

Getting looped or criss-cross Dutch braids will make your friends envy you. This look is for the modern, trendy woman unafraid of trying new things.

23. Headband braid(s)

This fun protective style tucks away your edges and protects them from breakage. The large headband calls for attention. This look is a must-try.

24. Stylishly blonde

This look is for the modern woman who is not afraid of expressing her creativity. It creates a perfect balance between protecting your edges and looking stylish.

25. Creative weaving

Even ordinary weaving can be performed in a creative way. This is one of the trending braiding hairstyles because it is simple and easy to make.

26. Snakey snakey Dutch waves

Snakey snakey wavy Dutch braids are beautiful and give a unique twist to the straight-back style. They are best done on natural hair and braid extensions.

27. Piggie kiddie

This kid-friendly look is best for girls, especially during school holidays. The blend of pigtails, braids, and beads is impressive.

28. Dutch pigtails

Not all women are blessed with thick natural hair. If you do, you most probably have tried looking for pictures of Dutch braid hairstyles. People with medium or long African natural can have their mane braided into two pigtails.

29. Gorgeous French braids for black hair

If you are looking for pictures of black French braid hairstyles, try the look above. It works best with thick natural hair.

30. Au naturale

More black women are embracing their natural hair. French braids for a black girl with natural hair are protective and beautiful. They are also easy to maintain. There are many simple French braids for black girls that can be worn by women of all ages.

What are banana braids?

Ghana or banana braids is an African hairstyle with a slight 3D effect. This sensational hairstyle has captured the hearts of black girls worldwide, who wear it with class.

How long should a black girl keep braids in?

Braids with added extensions should be kept in for four to six weeks. Those without extensions should be kept in between one and four weeks.

How do you style French braids?

You can style your French braids whichever way you please. Check the looks above for inspiration.

Which braids make you look younger?

Braids that flatter your best facial features make you look young and fresh. Consult with your hairdresser before getting braided.

French braids for black girls offer a unique hairstyle that showcases unique African beauty and expresses personal style. You need the services of a skilled hairdresser for the best outcome.

