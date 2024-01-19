27 trending octopus haircut ideas: A new level of stylish and iconic haircuts

If you are sick and tired of your current hairdo and craving a fresh look, look no further than an octopus haircut! Unique and versatile, this cut reflects identity and plays a significant role in expressing personal style and taste. Discover some stylish octopus haircut ideas that have gained enormous traction this season.

Here are some trendy and stylish octopus haircut ideas. Photo: @jayne_edosalon, @mangoblowdrybarandspa, @dreamhairbycelaa on Instagram (modified by author)

What is the octopus haircut? This is a Japanese-originated style that is named after the octopus’ silhouette. Like the animal, the design tends to be heavy and voluptuous at the top and gradually thins out as it extends to the longer layers toward the bottom.

Trendy and stylish octopus haircut ideas

This layered style can easily suit various hair textures and lengths, meaning there is an ideal cut for each woman. Below is a compilation of the best ideas for this hairdo to inspire you for your next salon visit.

1. Octopus cut with wispy curtain bangs

An octopus cut with bangs. Photo: @aprilchristinataylor, @dreamhairbycelaa on Instagram (modified by author)

Break the monotony of a classic octopus cut by adding wispy curtain bangs that seamlessly integrate with the top layer. This style is excellent for keeping length but taking out weight. Ask your stylist if they think this cut is doable with your hair texture.

2. Hot blonde octopus haircut

Blonde haircut. Photo: @nakedeyebeauty, @esescapist on Instagram (modified by author)

This style is not for the laid-back or those looking for a low-maintenance hairdo. If you go for this bang design, you may be funky and experiment with different colours.

3. Long octopus cut

A long octopus hairdo. Photo: @shaglondon on Instagram (modified by author)

If you crave a significant change in your look but want to keep your long tresses and dye them, this style has you covered. It allows you to maintain the length while creating a new appearance through layering, which makes the hair more dynamic and voluminous.

4. Brunette octopus cut

Octopus haircut on Brunette. Photo: @mangoblowdrybarandspa, @dreamhairbycelaa on Instagram (modified by author)

Consider this style if you are endowed with silky, thick hair. It leaves your top layer longer to showcase your beautiful texture. Conversely, get your lower layer textured more heavily to make them go wild and create a gorgeous silhouette.

5. Octopus cut with see-through bangs

Octopus haircut with bangs. Photo: @shaglondon on Instagram (modified by author)

This design is the easiest way to make a naturally wavy hair texture shine through. In addition, layering makes the waves more defined and adds volume for a chic and stylish look. The style is among the few options of the octopus haircut for a round face that a person can choose from.

6. Octopus haircut for curly hair

A stylish octopus haircut. Photo: @bbs_touch, @shaglondon on Instagram (modified by author)

If you want a great way to layer your curls, this is your sign to get this cut. Layering curls makes them look bouncier and more defined. Add a sprinkle of vivid highlights to the curls for a show-stopper appearance.

7. Accentuated bangs

Bangs on an octopus haircut. Photo: @jayne_edosalon, @dreamhairbycelaa, @shaglondon on Instagram (modified by author)

This cut is incredibly versatile, combining different hair lengths, shades and textures for a unique look. If you love making a minimalistic statement, consider accentuating your bangs with a contrasting colour.

8. Shoulder-length octopus haircut

Shoulder-length haircut. Photo: @shaglondon on Instagram (modified by author)

This cut might be your ideal low-maintenance option if you have thick but manageable hair. Intricate layering will make your top layers curl inside and lower layers outwards, resulting in a signature octopus shape.

9. Multiple soft layers

A stylish octopus haircut. Photo: @aprilchristinataylor on Instagram (modified by author)

Do not let all your top layers run wild for an elegant, soft style. Instead, allow them to frame your face to display facial features seamlessly. Use some shine spray for a glossy and well-groomed look.

10. Octopus cut with swoopy layers

Octopus haircut with swoopy layers. Photo: @shaglondon on Instagram (modified by author)

Even though it might take time to adapt to the swoopy layers, you will surely fall in love with how they frame the face. It is vital to know that this style requires high maintenance and might require frequent appointments at the salon.

11. Messy octopus cut

Octopus haircut with a messy touch. Photo: @aprilchristinataylor on Instagram (modified by author)

This cut might be your way to go if you love shaggy, voluminous hairstyles. Messy layers are just the right channel for creating outstanding volume. Avoid your locks going lower than your collarbones for a more substantial volumizing effect.

12. Wispy octopus haircut

The wispy octopus haircut. Photo: @stanleyman001 on Instagram (modified by author)

For a teenage vibe, settle for this hairdo that blends well with long faces. It also adds youthfulness to your look, especially if paired with the right outfit.

13. Piece-y layers

Octopus haircut on shoulder-length hair. Photo: @dirtysouthhair on Instagram (modified by author)

This is one of the best options for people looking for a wash-and-go style. It requires little maintenance while displaying a daring high-school-drama-queen vibe.

14. Octopus cut with longer top layers

Octopus haircut with cute bangs. Photo: @shaglondon on Instagram (modified by author)

For a more fashionable look, keep your top layer sleek and long, just around chin length, and let your lower strands go wild with texture. It is best to get a cantered part since irregular parting does not work well with longer top layers.

15. Play of colour

Octopus haircut with dye. Photo: @doubleqnyc on Instagram (modified by author)

The peeping highlights are a fun way to accentuate the layering in this cut. Ensure the highlight colour blends with the other hair colours to make them stand out.

16. Black octopus haircut

Trendy octopus haircut. Photo: @strangebirdsalon, @miamihairmel on Instagram (modified by author)

This cut captures a spirit of carefree experimentation, embodying an era of bold self-expression and artistic freedom. If this sounds like your style, it is time to give it a go!

17. Colourful orange octopus haircut

Stylish octopus haircut. Photo: @hlbutton on Instagram (modified by author)

This is a must-try haircut for the spring season. In fact, this colour is going to be super popular during warmer days, so why not adjust and adapt accordingly?

18. Octopus cut with a pastel pink touch

Octopus haircut with a touch of pink. Photo: @stanleyman001, @shaglondon on Instagram (modified by author)

Long hair flowing down the sides of your head makes thisyt an outstanding choice for ladies who want to make a statement and show off their wild side. Messy top layers add much volume even to thin hair, while pastel pink highlights make for a head-turning effect.

19. Octopus style for an elongated face shape

Iconic octopus haircut. Photo: @chellsiedanielle, @shaglondon on Instagram (modified by author)

Did you know you can rock this trendy cut to balance out your elongated face? This is made possible by the thick bangs covering your forehead. Request your stylist to make the bangs choppy to fit the heavily layered design perfectly.

20. Dirty blonde layered cut

Octopus cut on brown hair. Photo: @shaglondon on Instagram (modified by author)

This style is a great way to complement your bubbly and vibrant personality. The daring, dirty blond aspect and the wild waves are everything you need to make a statement at your next outdoor event.

21. Full bangs with red highlights

Octopus haircut with red dye. Photo: @kuromistudio.pe, @nataliarok on Instagram (modified by author)

This collarbone-length cut with bangs looks charming because of the bright red highlights framing the face. Steal this idea if you love experimenting with colour but want to avoid committing to dyeing your entire head.

22. Octopus cut for heart-shaped faces

Stylish octopus haircut on long hair. Photo: @shaglondon on Instagram (modified by author)

Individuals with heart-shaped faces often struggle to balance their face shape with the right haircut. The good news is that it is achievable with a mid-length style and curtain bangs.

23. Long octopus cut with curtain bangs

Octopus haircut. Photo: @aprilchristinataylor on Instagram (modified by author)

This hairdo might be your best choice if you search for a fun and flirty style with a touch of punk rock edge. Moreover, it is a perfect way to showcase your natural hair texture without the daunting styling routine.

24. Octopus cut for brown hair

Layered octopus haircut. Photo: @shaglondon on Instagram (modified by author)

The perfect everyday hairstyle for most women! If you are into simplicity we know that you will fancy this gorgeous look. Ready to show it off?

25. Octopus cut with short tousled layers

Fashionable octopus haircut. Photo: @shaglondon on Instagram (modified by author)

This octopus-layered haircut is suitable for women who are used to short hair. However, it is essential to understand that putting most of your hair up with this style will be difficult.

26. Two-toned octopus cut with bangs

Fun octopus haircut for long and short hair. Photo: @shaglondon on Instagram (modified by author)

If you are looking for something funky and fashionable at the same time, this is the style for you. The colour appears almost like an ombre because of the length of the layers.

27. Mid-length octopus haircut with a fringe

Octopus cut with a fringe. Photo: @kuromistudio.pe, @dreamhairbycelaa on Instagram (modified by author)

The specifics of this hair work for almost everyone. It is fun and easy to maintain and add to the volume.

What is the difference between an octopus haircut and a wolf cut?

Although the two styles are similar, the most significant difference is that the wolf cut has more volume, while the octopus haircut only focuses volume on the crown of your head.

With these octopus haircut ideas, you will have a style at the top of your head for your next salon appointment. Nonetheless, getting an experienced stylist for the best outcome is vital.

